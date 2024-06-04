Mike Tyson’s Former Opponent Accepts Challenge to Face Jake Paul

*Acclaimed American boxer Roy Jones Jr. is interested in replacing Mike Tyson and fighting Jake Paul.

As we reported earlier, the eagerly awaited boxing match between Tyson and Paul, set to be streamed live on Netflix, has been postponed. This development comes on the heels of a medical emergency Tyson, 57, experienced during a recent flight from Miami to Los Angels.

According to The Express, Tyson experienced an ulcer flare-up during the flight. Now that he is physically unfit to fight Paul, Jones Jr. said he is willing to step in for Iron Mike.

“I’m kind of thinking about that. I might try and get into shape in case that happens. Maybe I get myself in shape for that,” Jones said to Betway.

Four years ago, Tyron and Jones Jr. participated in an unscored exhibition match, sharing the ring for eight rounds.

“I never thought about doing it before, but with the situation of the fight, I think that’s a great idea, and I’ll be ready and in shape because if the fight doesn’t happen, then the ideal guy to substitute in place of Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul is something I have been thinking about. If the fight is out there, then yes.”

Jones Jr. said, “… it makes sense to get into shape with Jake Paul, and it would be one of the biggest fights of this decade.”

In the meantime, Tyson wants his rescheduled fight against Paul to go down between October and December.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” said Tyson in a message to fans.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon,” he continued. “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Jake Paul, 27, responded with this message: “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

