Mike Tyson Suffers Health Scare on Miami to L.A. Flight – Emergency Action Taken – Jake Paul Fight Still Scheduled | VIDEO

*Boxing icon Mike Tyson faced a frightening health scare while flying from Miami to Los Angeles on Saturday. Midway through the American Airlines flight, Tyson began experiencing severe nausea and dizziness due to an ulcer flare-up, just 30 minutes before landing.

The situation escalated to the point where the flight attendants had to call for any medical professionals onboard to assist the distressed boxer.

Upon landing at LAX, paramedics immediately boarded the plane to provide medical treatment to Tyson. According to his representative, Tyson is now doing “great” and expressed his gratitude to the medical staff for their timely help.

Interestingly, most of the passengers were unaware that it was Tyson who was experiencing a medical emergency. They only knew someone was in distress when the call for a doctor or nurse appeared on their in-seat screens, followed by an announcement over the PA system.

The flight itself had a two-hour delay in taking off, unrelated to Tyson’s condition, due to a mechanical issue with the plane.

Additionally, passengers faced a 25-minute delay in disembarking as paramedics attended to Tyson.

Despite this health scare, Tyson, 57, remains focused on his upcoming boxing match against 27-year-old Jake Paul, scheduled for July 20. Paul, by the way, has addressed and dismissed rumors about the fight being called off, reassuring fans that the bout is still on track and that “nothing changed,” according to a TMZ update.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Lizzo Reacts to South Park’s Body Positivity Satire | WATCH