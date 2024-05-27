Monday, May 27, 2024
HomeSportsBoxing
Boxing

Mike Tyson Suffers Health Scare on Miami to L.A. Flight – Emergency Action Taken – Jake Paul Fight Still Scheduled | VIDEO
By Fisher Jack
0

*Boxing icon Mike Tyson faced a frightening health scare while flying from Miami to Los Angeles on Saturday. Midway through the American Airlines flight, Tyson began experiencing severe nausea and dizziness due to an ulcer flare-up, just 30 minutes before landing.

The situation escalated to the point where the flight attendants had to call for any medical professionals onboard to assist the distressed boxer.

Upon landing at LAX, paramedics immediately boarded the plane to provide medical treatment to Tyson. According to his representative, Tyson is now doing “great” and expressed his gratitude to the medical staff for their timely help.

Interestingly, most of the passengers were unaware that it was Tyson who was experiencing a medical emergency. They only knew someone was in distress when the call for a doctor or nurse appeared on their in-seat screens, followed by an announcement over the PA system.

Jake Paul & Mike Tyson (Reuters-Shutterstock via CNN Newsource)
Jake Paul & Mike Tyson (Reuters-Shutterstock via CNN Newsource)

The flight itself had a two-hour delay in taking off, unrelated to Tyson’s condition, due to a mechanical issue with the plane.

Additionally, passengers faced a 25-minute delay in disembarking as paramedics attended to Tyson.

Despite this health scare, Tyson, 57, remains focused on his upcoming boxing match against 27-year-old Jake Paul, scheduled for July 20. Paul, by the way, has addressed and dismissed rumors about the fight being called off, reassuring fans that the bout is still on track and that “nothing changed,” according to a TMZ update.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Lizzo Reacts to South Park’s Body Positivity Satire | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Ice Cube Revisits Jack In the Box for ‘Munchie Meal’ Collabo | PicsVideo

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

Lizzo Reacts to South Park’s Body Positivity Satire | WATCH

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne with ‘Friend of’ Role

Beef

Fight Night in Cannes! Travis Scott and Tyga’s Camps in Heated Melee (Over Kylie?) At Star-studded Bash | WATCH

Basketball

Charles Barkley Slams TNT Over Loss of NBA Rights (to NBC) – Considers Independent Path for ‘Inside the NBA’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming