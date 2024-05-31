It’s A NO Go … for Now – Mike Tyson’s Medical Setback Delays Highly Anticipated Match with Jake Paul | VIDEO

*If you haven’t heard, the eagerly awaited boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, set to be streamed live on Netflix, has been postponed. This development comes on the heels of a medical emergency Tyson, 57, experienced during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles last weekend.

Contrary to Jake Paul’s initial remarks following the incident, Most Valuable Promotions, the organizers of the event, confirmed that the match originally slated for July 20 in Arlington Texas will be rescheduled. The decision was made based on the advice of Tyson’s medical team, who recommended a temporary reduction in his training regimen.

“During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” the company stated.

Mike Tyson, ever the fighter, addressed his fans directly: “I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

27-year-old Jake Paul always confident, responded with this message: “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

As expected, opinions on this postponement have flooded social media, with the peanut gallery chiming in with a range of perspectives:

WilponsFreeSince2021: “I think Tyson is trying to back out without looking bad. This was never a good idea for Iron Mike. His time had passed.”

Athos Count de la Fère: “If George Foreman can do it, so can Tyson. These younger guys aren’t mentally tough enough to face Mike.”

Cool Dr. Money: “I agree. A couple of body shots and Mike is done. Maybe even dead. I agree. A couple of body shots and Mike is done. Maybe even dead.”

Bruno Helvetika: “I love Tyson. But this was a dumb idea from the get-go.”

The delay has only heightened anticipation for what promises to be a historic bout. Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the rescheduled match, eager to see if Tyson’s legendary prowess can still shine through against the brash and confident Paul.

