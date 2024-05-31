Friday, May 31, 2024
HomeSportsBoxing
Boxing

It’s A NO Go … for Now – Mike Tyson’s Medical Setback Delays Highly Anticipated Match with Jake Paul | VIDEO
By Fisher Jack
0
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul - GettyImages
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul – GettyImages

*If you haven’t heard, the eagerly awaited boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, set to be streamed live on Netflix, has been postponed. This development comes on the heels of a medical emergency Tyson, 57, experienced during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles last weekend.

Contrary to Jake Paul’s initial remarks following the incident, Most Valuable Promotions, the organizers of the event, confirmed that the match originally slated for July 20 in Arlington Texas will be rescheduled. The decision was made based on the advice of Tyson’s medical team, who recommended a temporary reduction in his training regimen.

“During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” the company stated.

Mike Tyson, ever the fighter, addressed his fans directly: “I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

27-year-old Jake Paul always confident, responded with this message: “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

As expected, opinions on this postponement have flooded social media, with the peanut gallery chiming in with a range of perspectives:

WilponsFreeSince2021: “I think Tyson is trying to back out without looking bad. This was never a good idea for Iron Mike. His time had passed.”

Athos Count de la Fère: “If George Foreman can do it, so can Tyson. These younger guys aren’t mentally tough enough to face Mike.”

Cool Dr. Money: “I agree. A couple of body shots and Mike is done. Maybe even dead. I agree. A couple of body shots and Mike is done. Maybe even dead.”

Bruno Helvetika: “I love Tyson. But this was a dumb idea from the get-go.”

The delay has only heightened anticipation for what promises to be a historic bout. Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the rescheduled match, eager to see if Tyson’s legendary prowess can still shine through against the brash and confident Paul.

What are your thoughts on this situation? Scroll down and let us know.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Adina Howard Talks Brandy, Wanya Morris Love Triangle | Watch

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
National Geographic and Hulu Explore Jonestown Massacre in New Docuseries | Watch Trailer

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

Lawsuit

Eight Black Men Removed from American Airlines Flight Over Alleged ‘Offensive Body Odor’ Complaint – 3 File Lawsuit | WATCH

Entertainment

Lizzo Reacts to South Park’s Body Positivity Satire | WATCH

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne with ‘Friend of’ Role

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming