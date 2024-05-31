Adina Howard Talks Brandy, Wanya Morris Love Triangle | Watch

<span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span>

*90’s soul singer Adina Howard was featured on an episode of TVOne’s “Unsung” in 2019 and as we reported at the time, she recalled messing around with Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men while he was hooking up with Brandy.

Adina and Wanya were making sexy time together while Howard and Brandy were both signed to the same record label. When word of their love triangle reached their boss at Atlantic, Sylvia Rhone, she supposedly advised Howard to shift her focus to her music rather than feuding over a man.

“Two young ladies, a lot of their egos get in the way and were kind of going through it about a guy,” Adina recalled in the “Unsung” episode.

Adina made the mistake of speaking about the entanglement during an interview with a New York radio station, and she had some “choice words” for Sylvia. Because of this, Howard’s second album “Welcome to Fantasy Island” was shelved indefinitely.

“I said something very inappropriate about the head of the label, and she pulled up the emergency brake and shut everything down,” Howard said, MadameNoire reports. “And rightfully so because when you have the power to do that, and you don’t like what people are saying about you, yeah.”

During the “Unsung” episode, Howard’s friend, comedian Joe Torrey, also weighed in on the drama.

“You can be a boss on your record, but don’t be a boss to the boss that makes you records or pays you to make your record.”

The “Freak Like Me” singer was ultimately released from her record contract.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Adina Howard: Stealing Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men) from Brandy Tanked Her Career [WATCH]

