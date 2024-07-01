Marvel Has Plans to Recast ‘Black Panther’

*After Chadwick Boseman’s unexpected passing four years ago, the direction of the second “Black Panther” film shifted.

In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Shuri (Letitia Wright) steps into the role of Wakanda’s hero. However, the mantle could be passed to another character.

Looper reports that during a Q&A with The Cosmic Circus, Alex Perez discussed the future of the MCU project.

“So here’s the interesting bit,” Perez wrote. “Shuri is still taking time for herself, as she is not interested in the slightest in being Queen of Wakanda. She is still keeping the mantle of Black Panther, BUT, I am hearing that she will eventually pass on the mantle to the one true successor of the throne of Wakanda, the young Prince T’Challa, son of King T’Challa. It is to my understanding that she, along with Okoye and Nakia, are raising this child so he can eventually take on the mantle and become the next ruler of Wakanda and Black Panther.”

Boseman died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. Marvel’s VP of Development, Nate More, previously noted that the studio would not recast Boseman’s T’Challa in future MCU projects.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained in 2022 why Boseman’s T’Challa was not recast in “Wakanda Forever.”

“It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” Feige recently told Empire. “Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story.”

Feige said he and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler discussed how to honor Boseman in the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel.

“The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next? And how could the legacy of Chadwick and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas–continue? That’s what it was all about.”

