Soulja Boy Eyes New Awards Show for Rappers He Says Have Been Snubbed

The rapper named NBA YoungBoy, Chief Keef and Kodak Black as artists he believes deserve more recognition.

Soulja Boy screenshot/Instagram @souljaboy

*Soulja Boy may be looking to create a new lane for hip-hop artists he believes major awards shows have ignored.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

The rapper raised the idea on X after the 2026 BET Awards, suggesting he could launch a ceremony aimed at performers who never receive proper industry recognition.

“Might start my own awards show and give it to rappers who never got they credit,” he wrote. “NBA Youngboy, Chief Keef, Kodak Black, etc. no reason they never won a BET Award or a Grammy.”

The post comes weeks after Soulja Boy launched Rapper University, saying the idea was inspired by not receiving an invitation to Kai Cenat’s Streamer University. “They ain’t invite me, so I built my own university,” he wrote, XXL reports.

Rapper University is expected to film in Atlanta and stream on Soulja Boy’s Twitch channel. The application process asks candidates to upload a one-minute YouTube audition explaining why they should be chosen.

Although the name points to rap, the program casts a wider net. Producers, managers, promoters, creators, teachers, mentors and guest judges can also apply.

Soulja Boy has not announced formal plans, a launch date or a title for the possible awards show. For now, the proposal remains a social media idea.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Druski Unveils ‘Joe’ Parody as ‘Michael’ Nears $1 Billion Worldwide | WATCH

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.