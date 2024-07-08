Marlon Wayans Laughs Off Home Invasion, ‘I Don’t Own Sh*t’ | Video

*Marlon Wayans‘ residence in Los Angeles was targeted in a recent series of burglaries affecting the homes of celebrities in the area.

Intruders broke into the comedian’s backyard in the early morning hours on June 29 and “shattered a back window.” Wayans was not at home, but his older brother Keenen Ivory Wayans was fast asleep during the break-in, TMZ reports.

It wasn’t until the following day that a staff member discovered the house had been ransacked, and the robbers made off with a safe and “several thousands of dollars in cash.”

In response to the incident, Marlon downplayed the value of his possessions. In a video posted to social media, he said the “most valuable thing” they could have taken was his entire house.

“I want you to know that they didn’t really get much because I don’t own sh*t,” Marlon said in the video.

“The most valuable thing in my house is my house,” he added. “So, unless you’re gonna put that shit on a truck and drag it away, then, yeah, man, you did well, but I don’t own sh*t. I don’t wear jewelry. This [ring] is fake. … It’s a heart rate monitor.”

“I’m not flashy,” he continued. “No jewelry. No necklaces. I don’t have cash. I use credit cards… Please pick a better [target emoji] thank you and love you… still.”

Watch Marlon’s video reaction via the Instagram clip below.

