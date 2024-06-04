Marlon Wayans Prefers Simplicity in Sex Life, Avoids ‘Circus Act’

*Marlon Wayans wants you to know that he prefers missionary sex over more acrobatic lovemaking.

“I don’t need all the circus act. I so appreciate simple stuff,” the 51-year-old actor and comedian PEOPLE.

“Missionary — it’s great. I don’t need to swing from ceilings and twist up nothing, because after we’re done, I can just go right to sleep,” he continues.

Wayans told The New York Times that he never married because he worried how it would affect his close bond with his mother, Elvira Altheia, who died in 2020 at age 81.

“I never got married, because I never wanted my mother to be jealous of a woman. I never wanted my mother to feel second to any woman,” he explained.

“I told my mother on her deathbed, ‘I never got married because I always wanted you to be my No. 1 girl.’ Those were my last words. I said, ‘Take that to heaven with you,’ ” Wayans recalled.

Elsewhere in the PEOPLE interview, Wayans confessed that he’s still isn’t looking to settle down.

“I never wanted to get married. I didn’t want to get divorced,” he said. “I don’t know if I was ready for marriage, and now I’m 51, and you get to this part in your life where you’re like, ‘Yeah, I don’t need to go to a club.’ ”

He added, “If it’s when it’s right, sure. I’m not in a rush,” Wayans said about settling down in the future. “I think sometimes you go through these things to find you, and I know exactly who I am. You just got to find the right fit.”

Meanwhile, Marlon’s latest special, “Good Grief,” arrives on Prime Video on June 4.

