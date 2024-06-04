Tuesday, June 4, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Marlon Wayans Prefers Simplicity in Sex Life, Avoids ‘Circus Act’
By Ny MaGee
0
Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans / Getty

*Marlon Wayans wants you to know that he prefers missionary sex over more acrobatic lovemaking.

“I don’t need all the circus act. I so appreciate simple stuff,” the 51-year-old actor and comedian PEOPLE.

“Missionary — it’s great. I don’t need to swing from ceilings and twist up nothing, because after we’re done, I can just go right to sleep,” he continues.

Wayans told The New York Times that he never married because he worried how it would affect his close bond with his mother, Elvira Altheia, who died in 2020 at age 81.

“I never got married, because I never wanted my mother to be jealous of a woman. I never wanted my mother to feel second to any woman,” he explained.

Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Depositphoto)

“I told my mother on her deathbed, ‘I never got married because I always wanted you to be my No. 1 girl.’ Those were my last words. I said, ‘Take that to heaven with you,’ ” Wayans recalled.

Elsewhere in the PEOPLE interview, Wayans confessed that he’s still isn’t looking to settle down.

“I never wanted to get married. I didn’t want to get divorced,” he said. “I don’t know if I was ready for marriage, and now I’m 51, and you get to this part in your life where you’re like, ‘Yeah, I don’t need to go to a club.’ ”

He added, “If it’s when it’s right, sure. I’m not in a rush,” Wayans said about settling down in the future. “I think sometimes you go through these things to find you, and I know exactly who I am. You just got to find the right fit.”

Meanwhile, Marlon’s latest special, “Good Grief,” arrives on Prime Video on June 4.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Marlon Wayans Opens Up About Journey to Accepting Transgender Son

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Beyoncé, Rihanna Songwriter/Producer The-Dream Denies Accusations of Rape, Sex-trafficking in New Lawsuit | VIDEO

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

Lawsuit

Eight Black Men Removed from American Airlines Flight Over Alleged ‘Offensive Body Odor’ Complaint – 3 File Lawsuit | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming