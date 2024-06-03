Marlon Wayans Opens Up About Journey to Accepting Transgender Son

*Marlon Wayans’ new standup special, “Good Grief,” premieres June 4 on Amazon Prime. As part of his promotion efforts, the actor/comedian is once again speaking out about his transgender son Kai.

Wayans previously revealed that Kai, 23, was born female but now identifies as a male with They/Them pronouns. As PEOPLE reports, he’s also dad to sons Shawn, 22, with ex Angela Zackery, and daughter Axl, 18 months with ex Brittany Moreland.

“I’m very vulnerable nowadays onstage,” he tells PEOPLE. “I don’t know why it took me so long to do standup. Now I can’t stop.”

When Marlon appeared on The Breakfast Club last year, he discussed his journey to accepting Kai’s transition.

“I talk about the transition, not their transition, but my transition as a parent going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance,” Wayans said at the time. “And I think there’s a lot of parents out there that need to have that message, and I know I’m dealing with it. It was a very painful situation for me,” he added.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Marlon says he went “from defiance to acceptance.”

“It took me all of a week, and in that week I grew the most that I ever did in my life,” he shared.

“You understand the purpose of kids and the beauty of unconditional love. At the end of the day, in my heart, only thing that matters to me is that my child is happy,” Wayans continued.

“I have a contract with my kids: ‘Whatever you do in life, just know that there’s a possibility I’m going to find some humor and talk about it,’ ” Marlon added.

Wayans told The Breakfast in a November 2023 interview that he wants his kids “to be free.”

“I want them to be free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves. The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself, the more you live your truth, the happier your existence,” he told The Breakfast Club hosts. “So, if they can’t get that in a household with their father and their mother, how the f— do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence?”

