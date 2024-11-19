Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

Manhattan DA Agrees to Postpone Donald Trump’s Sentencing in Hush Money Case but Opposes Dismissal | WATCH

YouTube video

*(CNN) — The Manhattan district attorney’s office said Tuesday it would agree to postpone Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush-money case to give prosecutors time to litigate the president-elect’s expected motion to dismiss the case.

In a letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the district attorney’s office also acknowledged that Trump is not likely to be sentenced “until after the end of Defendant’s upcoming presidential term.” But the DA says Trump’s felony conviction should stand.

A source close to the district attorney’s office said it is open to a four-year pause of the case.

The developments capped a historic and unprecedented turnaround for Trump’s legal and political fate. One year ago, Trump was facing four separate indictments. Now, as he prepares to retake the White House, the strategy of Trump’s lawyers to try to push all of his cases beyond the 2024 election has proved wildly successful, with the two federal cases about to be wound down, the Georgia state case long dormant and the New York case poised to end indefinitely without a sentence.

Manhattan DA Postpones Trump's Sentencing, Rejects Dismissal // Alvin Bragg (Seth Wenig-AP via CNN Newsource)
Alvin Bragg (Seth Wenig-AP via CNN Newsource)

Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records over payments made to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen to reimburse a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her from speaking out about an alleged affair before the 2016 election. (Trump has denied the affair.)

In the letter to Merchan, the Manhattan district attorney argued the judge should not dismiss Trump’s conviction.

“No current law establishes that a president’s temporary immunity from prosecution requires dismissal of a post-trial criminal proceeding that was initiated at a time when the defendant was not immune from criminal prosecution and that is based on official conduct for which the defendant is also not immune,” the district attorney’s office wrote.

In a statement, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung called the filing “a total and definitive victory for President Trump.”

Merchan had been set to rule last week on whether to overturn the conviction based on this summer’s US Supreme Court decision that Trump should receive broad immunity for official acts during his time in office and that official acts can’t be used as evidence in a criminal trial.

But the district attorney’s office acknowledged the “unprecedented circumstances” of Trump’s election as president, and Merchan’s ruling was postponed.

Trump’s lawyers have argued the conviction should be tossed both because of the presidential immunity decision and because he’s about to return to the White House.

“The stay, and dismissal, are necessary to avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump’s ability to govern,” Trump attorney Emil Bove wrote in emails exchanged with the court and the district attorney’s office this month. Trump has picked Bove to fill a high-ranking Justice Department spot in his new administration.

Elie Honig, a CNN senior legal analyst and former prosecutor, said Tuesday that the postponement of Trump’s sentencing was an inevitable outcome of his election.

“The clock ran out,” Honig said. “We like to say no person is above the law in this country, but the fact is one person largely is, and that’s the president, because of the immunity ruling and because of the DOJ policy” that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted.

“That’s just sort of the cold, hard reality of the way our system works,” he added.

Sentencing was delayed twice before the election

Trump was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg last spring, the first of four indictments he would face in 2023.

It would ultimately be the only case against Trump to go to trial: The federal election subversion case was delayed indefinitely by the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling; a Trump-appointed federal judge dismissed the classified documents case; and the Georgia case has languished amid a push from Trump and his co-defendants to have the Fulton County district attorney removed from the case.

A Manhattan jury found Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts after a two-month trial.

But Trump’s sentencing, originally scheduled for July, was delayed twice after the Supreme Court’s immunity decision prompted Trump’s lawyers to file a motion to vacate the conviction. That effort, along with other tactics, including seeking to move the case into federal court, further delayed the proceedings and prompted Merchan to push the sentencing decision and a ruling on immunity until after the November election.

Manhattan DA Postpones Trump's Sentencing, Rejects Dismissal // Donald Trump at rally - screenshot
Donald Trump at rally – screenshot

Trump’s lawyers have argued the conviction should be tossed because the district attorney’s office relied on evidence related to Trump’s official acts as president during his first term, which should not have been presented to the jury at trial.

Bragg’s office has said Trump’s conviction should stand and that the evidence presented at trial was “overwhelming.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Donald Trump’s Cabinet Picks – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | VIDEO

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea
Top News
Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea Tease What Fans Can Expect in 'Dune: Prophecy' | EUR Video Exclusive
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Entertainment
'Wicked' Controversy: UK Media Overlooks Cynthia Erivo (Who's British) - Focuses on Ariana Grande - Sparking Outrage Over Bias | VIDEO
Common in Silo
News
'Silo' Creator Graham Yost Teases Bigger Mysteries in Season 2 | EUR Video Exclusive
Katt Williams - Club Shay Shay - screenshot
News
Katt Williams Admits He Wanted to 'Kill the Careers' of Comedians He Targeted During Club Shay Shay Interview | Video
Keith Lee - Getty
News
Popular Seattle Sushi Bar Temporarily Closes After TikTok Critic Keith Lee's Video Sparks Food Safety Concerns
Planet Fitness
News
Indiana Man Found Dead in Tanning Bed at Planet Fitness | Video
Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
News
Denzel Washington Says Americans Are Being 'Manipulated' by Politicians on 'Both Sides'
Quincy Brown narrates docuseries “Family Legacy”
News
Al B. Sure Responds to Son Quincy Brown’s Controversial Post and Kimora Lee Simmons’ Shady Accusations
Diddy - via Instagram
News
Attorney Who Sued Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Extortion Lawsuit
Michelle Obama at 2024 DNC- screenshot
News
Michelle Obama Producing Netflix Dating Show for Baby Boomers | Watch Trailer
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea
Top News
Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea Tease What Fans Can Expect in 'Dune: Prophecy' | EUR Video Exclusive
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Entertainment
'Wicked' Controversy: UK Media Overlooks Cynthia Erivo (Who's British) - Focuses on Ariana Grande - Sparking Outrage Over Bias | VIDEO
Common in Silo
News
'Silo' Creator Graham Yost Teases Bigger Mysteries in Season 2 | EUR Video Exclusive
Donald Trump - Alvin Bragg - Getty
Politics
Manhattan DA Agrees to Postpone Donald Trump’s Sentencing in Hush Money Case but Opposes Dismissal | WATCH
Katt Williams - Club Shay Shay - screenshot
News
Katt Williams Admits He Wanted to 'Kill the Careers' of Comedians He Targeted During Club Shay Shay Interview | Video
Keith Lee - Getty
News
Popular Seattle Sushi Bar Temporarily Closes After TikTok Critic Keith Lee's Video Sparks Food Safety Concerns
Planet Fitness
News
Indiana Man Found Dead in Tanning Bed at Planet Fitness | Video
Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
News
Denzel Washington Says Americans Are Being 'Manipulated' by Politicians on 'Both Sides'
Quincy Brown narrates docuseries “Family Legacy”
News
Al B. Sure Responds to Son Quincy Brown’s Controversial Post and Kimora Lee Simmons’ Shady Accusations
1 2 3 8,407
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram