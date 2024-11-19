Donald Trump’s Cabinet Picks – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | VIDEO

*By now you’ve probably heard about Donald Trump’s prospective cabinet picks and other appointments that have caught some people off guard.

I’m not sure why they’re surprised since nearly everybody from his first administration said ‘Hell no’ to working with Trump ever again in life.

To hear some of them tell it, working with him the first time was like working at an adult daycare center where they had to prevent the big babies from killing themselves and us. So, it’s expected that the biggest baby of them all now wants to surround himself with complicit puppets that he can control instead of them trying to keep him under control.

Cabinet appointees are supposed to pass background checks and Senate confirmation, but Trump is trying to find ways to get around these roadblocks. Either way, Americans knew what they were getting when they cast their ballot for him. They f**k’d around. Now we’re about to find out what Trump’s version of MAGA looks like. Maybe then, some people will admit this really is who Americans are. Click the video above for my take on it.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions, and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram, Thread,s and Twitter.

