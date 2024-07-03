Wednesday, July 3, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Lil Mama Takes Aim at Nicki Minaj, Calls Rapper a ‘Musical Prostitute’ After BET Award Win
By Ny MaGee
0
Lil Mama
Lil Mama / YouTube screenshot

*Lil Mama dubbed Nicki Minaj a “musical prostitute” after the rapper won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday (June 30). 

Lil Mama turned to social media to slam the hip-hop star, claiming Nicki is “influenced” by Lil Kim. She posted her remarks under a clip of raunchy rapper Sexyy Red performing at the event. 

“[They] gave Nicki an award for leading this pack. Corporate “BARS” be going over our head. They laughing at us for sure!” Lil Mama wrote, Vibe reports.

“These women are not influenced by Kim. Nicki is influenced by Kim. These women are 23,” she continued. 

The “Lip Gloss” rapper added, “What major musical prostitutes from the last do you remember from the last 15 years. Who do you think they watched corporate give a platform and flowers for sitting out. Be forreal. They are laughing at us, and the award was a ‘thanks to you, now we have 7, 8, 9 of ’em,’” she added, referring to Minaj’s  Best Female Hip-Hop Artist win.

Lil Mama calls Nicki Minaj a 'musical prostitute' influenced by Lil Kim
Lil Mama / screenshot via TashaK on X @unwinewithtasha

Meanwhile, I’m case you missed it, Killer Mike, Usher, and SZA were big winners at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the event, which included performances from Lauryn Hill, Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, and Will Smith. 

Killer Mike’s “Michael” was named Album of the Year, while SZA won the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist of the Year.

Other highlights included Usher accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award and winning the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist of the Year category.

“If you are committed to something and you find passion and you stay committed to it, this could potentially be you. This could be your moment,” the R&B crooner said in his acceptance speech. 

See the full list of 2024 BEW Awards winners here.

Do you agree with Lil Mama’s opinion about Nicki Minaj and the current roster of female rap stars?

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Nicki Minaj Sparks Frenzy with Cryptic ‘Yes Single’ Post: New Music or Relationship Update? AND Drug Use? | VIDEO

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Rapper BG Ordered to Get Government Approval for All Future Songs
Next article
Marc Jacobs Celebrates Black Women in Nail Art Culture | Video

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Beef

Fox Soul’s ‘Tea-G-I-F’ Canceled Amid Behind-the-scenes Drama and Policy Violations by Regulars and Luenell: Report | VIDEO

Entertainment

BET Awards Under Fire for O.J. Simpson Tribute + Taraji P. Henson’s TikTok Star Confusion Goes Viral | WATCH

Documentaries

‘Tale of the Tape’ – New Hip Hop Film Features J Cole, Kdot, Big Sean + DJ Envy Dishes on Movie, Marriage & Car...

Los Angeles / SoCal

Is California’s New $20 p/hour Wage Law Behind Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Closing in Pasadena? | VIDEO

Homicide

Rapper Julio Foolio Killed in Deadly Shooting; Graphic Videos Surface | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming