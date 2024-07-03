Lil Mama Takes Aim at Nicki Minaj, Calls Rapper a ‘Musical Prostitute’ After BET Award Win

*Lil Mama dubbed Nicki Minaj a “musical prostitute” after the rapper won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday (June 30).

Lil Mama turned to social media to slam the hip-hop star, claiming Nicki is “influenced” by Lil Kim. She posted her remarks under a clip of raunchy rapper Sexyy Red performing at the event.

“[They] gave Nicki an award for leading this pack. Corporate “BARS” be going over our head. They laughing at us for sure!” Lil Mama wrote, Vibe reports.

“These women are not influenced by Kim. Nicki is influenced by Kim. These women are 23,” she continued.

The “Lip Gloss” rapper added, “What major musical prostitutes from the last do you remember from the last 15 years. Who do you think they watched corporate give a platform and flowers for sitting out. Be forreal. They are laughing at us, and the award was a ‘thanks to you, now we have 7, 8, 9 of ’em,’” she added, referring to Minaj’s Best Female Hip-Hop Artist win.

Meanwhile, I’m case you missed it, Killer Mike, Usher, and SZA were big winners at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the event, which included performances from Lauryn Hill, Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, and Will Smith.

Killer Mike’s “Michael” was named Album of the Year, while SZA won the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist of the Year.

Other highlights included Usher accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award and winning the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist of the Year category.

““If you are committed to something and you find passion and you stay committed to it, this could potentially be you. This could be your moment,” the R&B crooner said in his acceptance speech.

See the full list of 2024 BEW Awards winners here.

Do you agree with Lil Mama’s opinion about Nicki Minaj and the current roster of female rap stars?

