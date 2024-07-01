BET Awards 2024 Winners, Usher Accepts BET Lifetime Achievement Award

*Killer Mike, Usher, and SZA were big winners at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Taraji P. Henson hosted the event, which included performances from Lauryn Hill, Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, and Will Smith.
Killer Mike’s “Michael” was named Album of the Year, while SZA won the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist of the Year.
Other highlights included Usher accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award and winning the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist of the Year category. As PEOPLE reports, during his acceptance speech, Usher joked that it was “too early” in his career to receive the honor, saying, “I’m still running and gunning and I still love this s— like I did when I was 8 years old.”
He also reflected on sharing the same name as his father, who he didn’t see much of as a child. “I was trying to make sense of this name that a man gave me that didn’t stick around because he didn’t love — or at least that was my perception of it.”
Usher’s Uncensored Speech #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/tziePcPVqa
— just rob. (@_Rob93) July 1, 2024
Usher continued, “Because I had to live long enough to understand that you have to have a forgiving heart in order to understand the true pitfalls and hardships of a Black man in America. And my father, he was a product of that. He made a lot of decisions — he made a lot of choices — and the one that probably hurt and helped me at the same time was to stay away.”
He added, “Even though there wasn’t a dad to call, even though there was not anybody to pick up and say you gonna be alright, this is what you do, this is what’s OK, this is what isn’t… It led me to be the father that I am to my boys, Cinco and Naviyd, who are here today,” he said, also showing love to his “little ones,” Sire and Sovereign, at home,” Usher explained.
“It’s 100% all about my children and making certain you understand that your dreams can come true if you’re truly committed,” he concluded. “If you are committed to something and you find passion and you stay committed to it, this could potentially be you. This could be your moment.”
Below, see the complete list of this year’s winners at the BET Awards (via Entertainment Tonight):
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
11:11, Chris Brown
A Gift & A Curse, Gunna
American Dream, 21 Savage
Coming Home, Usher
For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Drake
Jaguar II, Victoria Monét
Michael, Killer Mike — **WINNER!
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Long
SZA **WINNER!
Tyla
Victoria Monét
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher **WINNER!
BEST GROUP
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign — **WINNER!
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
City Girls
Flo
Maverick City Music
Wanmor
BEST COLLABORATION
“All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole — **WINNER!
“America Has A Problem (Remix),” Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)
“Bongos,” Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
“Carnival,” ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti
“Don’t Play With It (Remix),” Lola Brooke Feat. Latto & Yung Miami
“Everybody,” Nicki Minaj Feat. Lil Uzi Vert
“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage
“Rich Baby Daddy,” Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Glorilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Sexyy Red
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Agora Hills,” Doja Cat
“All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)
“Bongos,” Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
“First Person Shooter,” Drake Feat. J. Cole
“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét — **WINNER!
“Rich Baby Daddy,” Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett — **WINNER!
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, The Creator
BEST NEW ARTIST
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla — **WINNER!
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
“Award All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar
“All Things,” Kirk Franklin
“Angel,” Halle Bailey
“Come Jesus Come,” Cece Winans
“Do You Believe in Love?,” Erica Campbell
“God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
“Me & U,” Tems — **WINNER!
“Try Love,” Kirk Franklin
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
“Agora Hills,” Doja Cat
“All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
“Gunna,” Fukumean
“Lovin on Me,” Jack Harlow
“Made for Me,” Muni Long
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Rich Baby Daddy,” Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza
“Sensational,” Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay
“Texas Hold ‘Em,” Beyoncé — **WINNER!
“Water,” Tyla
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
Bk’ (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
Raye (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa) — **WINNER!!
BET HER
“16 Carriages,” Beyoncé
“Blessings,” Nicki Minaj Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
“Commas,” Ayra Starr
“Fly Girl,” Flo Feat. Missy Elliott
“Hiss,” Megan Thee Stallion
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét — **WINNER!
“Saturn,” SZA
“Yeah Glo!,” Glorilla
BEST MOVIE
American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love
Renaissance: a Film by Beyoncé
Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse
The Book of Clarence
The Color Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid
BEST ACTOR
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King — **WINNER!
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter — **WINNER!
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
Jabria Mccullum
Jalyn Hall
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A’Ja Wilson
Angel Reese — **WINNER!
Coco Gauff
Flau’Jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson — **WINNER!
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
The 2024 BET Awards aired live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Will Smith Debuts Faith-filled ‘You Can Make It’ At BET Awards & Wows Fans | WATCH
We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!