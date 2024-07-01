BET Awards 2024 Winners, Usher Accepts BET Lifetime Achievement Award

*Killer Mike, Usher, and SZA were big winners at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the event, which included performances from Lauryn Hill, Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, and Will Smith.

Killer Mike’s “Michael” was named Album of the Year, while SZA won the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist of the Year.

Other highlights included Usher accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award and winning the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist of the Year category. As PEOPLE reports, during his acceptance speech, Usher joked that it was “too early” in his career to receive the honor, saying, “I’m still running and gunning and I still love this s— like I did when I was 8 years old.”

He also reflected on sharing the same name as his father, who he didn’t see much of as a child. “I was trying to make sense of this name that a man gave me that didn’t stick around because he didn’t love — or at least that was my perception of it.”

Usher continued, “Because I had to live long enough to understand that you have to have a forgiving heart in order to understand the true pitfalls and hardships of a Black man in America. And my father, he was a product of that. He made a lot of decisions — he made a lot of choices — and the one that probably hurt and helped me at the same time was to stay away.”

He added, “Even though there wasn’t a dad to call, even though there was not anybody to pick up and say you gonna be alright, this is what you do, this is what’s OK, this is what isn’t… It led me to be the father that I am to my boys, Cinco and Naviyd, who are here today,” he said, also showing love to his “little ones,” Sire and Sovereign, at home,” Usher explained.

“It’s 100% all about my children and making certain you understand that your dreams can come true if you’re truly committed,” he concluded. “If you are committed to something and you find passion and you stay committed to it, this could potentially be you. This could be your moment.”

Below, see the complete list of this year’s winners at the BET Awards (via Entertainment Tonight):

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

11:11, Chris Brown

A Gift & A Curse, Gunna

American Dream, 21 Savage

Coming Home, Usher

For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Drake

Jaguar II, Victoria Monét

Michael, Killer Mike — **WINNER!

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

SZA **WINNER!

Tyla

Victoria Monét

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher **WINNER!

BEST GROUP

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign — **WINNER!

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

City Girls

Flo

Maverick City Music

Wanmor

BEST COLLABORATION

“All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole — **WINNER!

“America Has A Problem (Remix),” Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)

“Bongos,” Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

“Carnival,” ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti

“Don’t Play With It (Remix),” Lola Brooke Feat. Latto & Yung Miami

“Everybody,” Nicki Minaj Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

“Rich Baby Daddy,” Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Glorilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Agora Hills,” Doja Cat

“All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)

“Bongos,” Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

“First Person Shooter,” Drake Feat. J. Cole

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét — **WINNER!

“Rich Baby Daddy,” Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett — **WINNER!

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

BEST NEW ARTIST

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla — **WINNER!

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

“Award All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar

“All Things,” Kirk Franklin

“Angel,” Halle Bailey

“Come Jesus Come,” Cece Winans

“Do You Believe in Love?,” Erica Campbell

“God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“Me & U,” Tems — **WINNER!

“Try Love,” Kirk Franklin

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

“Agora Hills,” Doja Cat

“All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

“Gunna,” Fukumean

“Lovin on Me,” Jack Harlow

“Made for Me,” Muni Long

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Rich Baby Daddy,” Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

“Sensational,” Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay

“Texas Hold ‘Em,” Beyoncé — **WINNER!

“Water,” Tyla

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

Bk’ (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

Raye (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa) — **WINNER!!

BET HER

“16 Carriages,” Beyoncé

“Blessings,” Nicki Minaj Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Commas,” Ayra Starr

“Fly Girl,” Flo Feat. Missy Elliott

“Hiss,” Megan Thee Stallion

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét — **WINNER!

“Saturn,” SZA

“Yeah Glo!,” Glorilla

BEST MOVIE

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love

Renaissance: a Film by Beyoncé

Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King — **WINNER!

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter — **WINNER!

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria Mccullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’Ja Wilson

Angel Reese — **WINNER!

Coco Gauff

Flau’Jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson — **WINNER!

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

The 2024 BET Awards aired live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

