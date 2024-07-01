Will Smith Debuts Faith-filled ‘You Can Make It’ At BET Awards & Wows Fans | WATCH

*On Sunday night, fans at the BET Awards witnessed a spectacular return to music by Will Smith, who brought a fierce combination of flames and faith to the stage with the debut of his new song, “You Can Make It.” Collaborating with Fridayy and the renowned Sunday Service Choir, Smith delivered a powerful performance that combined gospel influences with his trademark rap style, encapsulating themes of perseverance and triumph.

In a visually stunning display, Smith rapped against a backdrop of pyrotechnic fire, delivering poignant lyrics that resonated deeply with the audience: “The darker the hell you gotta endure / The brighter the heaven you get to enjoy / The harder the fall, the higher you soar.” These lines emphasized enduring strength and faith in the face of adversity, a message underscored by the fiery stage presence.

Before the highly anticipated performance, Smith shared his motivations behind “You Can Make It” in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me and help me grow. It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve,” he wrote, setting the tone for the song’s powerful and uplifting message.

Smith has teased new music in recent months, hinting at an album potentially titled “Dance in Your Darkest Moments.” The actor and musician has hinted at this new direction in several social media posts and interviews, revealing that he’s been working in the studio for years. In an interview with Fandango in May, he confirmed these rumors, and singer Teddy Swims recently shared his own collaboration experience with Smith, lauding him as “the sweetest guy ever.”

This BET Awards performance follows another surprise musical appearance by Smith at Coachella in April, where he joined J Balvin on stage for a high-energy rendition of his classic track “Men In Black.” This marked the first major public performance of Smith’s solo music in over five years and set the stage for the current re-emergence of his music career.

The “Independence Day” star last released a full album, “Lost and Found,” back in 2005. In the time since, Smith has dabbled in music collaborations, partnering with artists like Bad Bunny and Marc Anthony and dropping singles such as “Get Lit” in 2017 and “Light ‘Em Up” with Sean Paul, featured on the soundtrack of his film “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

Smith’s illustrious music career, marked by four Grammy wins, has seen him succeed both as a solo artist and together with DJ Jazzy Jeff. Their iconic 1988 hit, “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” and the 1992 track “Summertime” both earned Grammy awards, solidifying their place in rap history. Smith continued to win accolades as a solo artist with triumphs like “Men In Black” in 1998 and “Gettin’ Jiggy with It” in 1999.

His return to the stage at the BET Awards was a reminder of his enduring talent and the positive impact of his music. With “You Can Make It,” Will Smith has once again proven his ability to inspire and uplift through the art of rap, igniting a spark of hope and faith with every verse. Fans eagerly await more music and perhaps a new album that continues this journey of finding light even in the darkest moments.

