Monday, July 1, 2024
HomeCelebrityWill Smith
Entertainment

Will Smith Debuts Faith-filled ‘You Can Make It’ At BET Awards & Wows Fans | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
0

*On Sunday night, fans at the BET Awards witnessed a spectacular return to music by Will Smith, who brought a fierce combination of flames and faith to the stage with the debut of his new song, “You Can Make It.” Collaborating with Fridayy and the renowned Sunday Service Choir, Smith delivered a powerful performance that combined gospel influences with his trademark rap style, encapsulating themes of perseverance and triumph.

In a visually stunning display, Smith rapped against a backdrop of pyrotechnic fire, delivering poignant lyrics that resonated deeply with the audience: “The darker the hell you gotta endure / The brighter the heaven you get to enjoy / The harder the fall, the higher you soar.” These lines emphasized enduring strength and faith in the face of adversity, a message underscored by the fiery stage presence.

Before the highly anticipated performance, Smith shared his motivations behind “You Can Make It” in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me and help me grow. It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve,” he wrote, setting the tone for the song’s powerful and uplifting message.

Smith has teased new music in recent months, hinting at an album potentially titled “Dance in Your Darkest Moments.” The actor and musician has hinted at this new direction in several social media posts and interviews, revealing that he’s been working in the studio for years. In an interview with Fandango in May, he confirmed these rumors, and singer Teddy Swims recently shared his own collaboration experience with Smith, lauding him as “the sweetest guy ever.”

Will Smith performs 'You Can Make it' at BET Awards - screenshot
Will Smith performs ‘You Can Make It’ at BET Awards – screenshot

This BET Awards performance follows another surprise musical appearance by Smith at Coachella in April, where he joined J Balvin on stage for a high-energy rendition of his classic track “Men In Black.” This marked the first major public performance of Smith’s solo music in over five years and set the stage for the current re-emergence of his music career.

The “Independence Day” star last released a full album, “Lost and Found,” back in 2005. In the time since, Smith has dabbled in music collaborations, partnering with artists like Bad Bunny and Marc Anthony and dropping singles such as “Get Lit” in 2017 and “Light ‘Em Up” with Sean Paul, featured on the soundtrack of his film “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

Smith’s illustrious music career, marked by four Grammy wins, has seen him succeed both as a solo artist and together with DJ Jazzy Jeff. Their iconic 1988 hit, “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” and the 1992 track “Summertime” both earned Grammy awards, solidifying their place in rap history. Smith continued to win accolades as a solo artist with triumphs like “Men In Black” in 1998 and “Gettin’ Jiggy with It” in 1999.

His return to the stage at the BET Awards was a reminder of his enduring talent and the positive impact of his music. With “You Can Make It,” Will Smith has once again proven his ability to inspire and uplift through the art of rap, igniting a spark of hope and faith with every verse. Fans eagerly await more music and perhaps a new album that continues this journey of finding light even in the darkest moments.

Will Smith debuts 'You Can Make It' at BET Awards - Wows Fans / Will Smith performs 'You Can Make it' at BET Awards - screenshot
Will Smith performs ‘You Can Make it’ at BET Awards – screenshot

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Shaunie (Nelson/O’Neal) Henderson Puts NBA WAG Culture on Blast In New Memoir

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Pam Grier Praises Snoop Dogg’s Spit-swapping Skills – Talks Life Story As A 7-part Series

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Documentaries

‘Tale of the Tape’ – New Hip Hop Film Features J Cole, Kdot, Big Sean + DJ Envy Dishes on Movie, Marriage & Car...

Los Angeles / SoCal

Is California’s New $20 p/hour Wage Law Behind Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Closing in Pasadena? | VIDEO

Homicide

Rapper Julio Foolio Killed in Deadly Shooting; Graphic Videos Surface | WATCH

Anti-Black

Insult! Republican Columbian Immigrant Tells Black Americans to Get the ‘F**k’ Out in Rant Against ‘Rachet’ Juneteenth Reparations | WATCH

Living

Miss Universe Jamaica Pageant Rules Put No Age Limit on Contestants … 2-Fifty+ Women Enter | Pics-Look!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming