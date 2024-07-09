Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Bronny James Unfazed by Haters – LeBron Highlights Son’s Unyielding Focus and Drive: ‘Bronny Doesn’t Give A F**k!’ | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
*As Bronny James embarks on his nascent NBA journey, his father, LeBron James, has confidently expressed that his son’s mental fortitude is already at a professional level. In a revealing interview with ESPN this weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared insights into Bronny’s resolute attitude towards external opinions.

“Bronny doesn’t give a f*** about any of the outside noise,” LeBron remarked candidly. “He plays, he works his tail off, and when he goes home, he plays video games.”

The criticism around Bronny James has intensified ever since the Lakers selected him with the 55th overall pick in the recent NBA draft. Detractors have accused the selection of nepotism and have scrutinized every aspect of his game.

The skepticism only grew louder after his Summer League debut, where he scored four points on 2-for-9 shooting in a 108-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings. However, LeBron is undeterred by the noise surrounding his son. He praised Bronny for his ability to disregard external negativity, noting how it sets them apart.

“I actually cared a little bit when I came in. I wanted people to like me. Some of the things people were saying about me kind of bothered me early on in my career. I let it get to me. Bronny does not care,” he continued. “He doesn’t even listen to that stuff. He’s like the complete opposite of his dad.”

LeBron also highlighted the drive his son has shown to reach this point in his career, a testament to his dedication and resilience, despite having numerous choices due to his family’s fortunate situation.

“I had no choice,” LeBron acknowledged. “I had to make it out for me. My mom, my family, my hometown, my city.”

Despite the criticism, Bronny showcased flashes of his potential in his debut performance. He scored his first points on a drive midway through the second quarter, added a 17-foot jumper, and showcased his defensive presence with a steal that facilitated a fast-break bucket. Across 21 minutes on the court, he recorded two assists and two rebounds, offering glimpses of his capabilities on both ends of the floor.

Although Bronny missed the Lakers’ second Summer League game due to knee soreness, his initial outing has provided a preliminary taste of what NBA fans can expect from the young guard. As he continues to develop and adjust to the professional level, the Lakers and their supporters remain eagerly optimistic about his growth and contributions to the team.

Bronny’s ability to stay mentally unshaken in the face of scrutiny and his relentless work ethic are vital attributes that could serve him well in his NBA career. With his father LeBron’s encouragement and guidance, Bronny James is poised to carve out his own path, undeterred by the weight of expectations and external criticism. While his journey is just beginning, the young athlete’s early willingness to tune out the naysayers could be an essential ingredient for his long-term success in the league.

