Bhad Bhabie Shares Disturbing Footage of Alleged Abuse by Ex-Boyfriend Le Vaughn | WATCH

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*The internet has been abuzz ever since Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli), shared graphic and distressing footage on her Instagram story on Sunday, allegedly showing abuse from her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Le Vaughn. Though the videos were swiftly deleted, fans managed to capture screen recordings, which they circulated widely, sparking extensive concern and conversation online.

Fans expressed their alarm and concern in the comments of Bhad Bhabie’s previous Instagram posts, shocked by the disturbing scenes the videos contained. The security camera footage appears to show Bregoli being forcibly handled by a man identified as Vaughn, including one clip where she is slammed to the ground and another where Vaughn is seen pushing her down with his knee.

Alongside the videos, Bregoli also shared close-up images of her facial injuries, including a swollen, bruised eye. While it’s not clear if these injuries directly resulted from the incidents shown in the videos, the images further illustrated the severity of the situation she described.

“This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!! Say whatever you want but trying to take my baby is crazy,” Bregoli reportedly wrote in her Instagram story.

Bregoli, 21, also shared a screenshot in which she clarified that she and Vaughn, who is also in the entertainment industry, had not been together since May. Despite this, she expressed conflicted feelings about him.

“I love Vaughn more than I love myself,” she wrote, urging him to seek help and emphasizing the real-life difficulties she faces. “It’s honestly really sad. But unfortunately, this is real life. I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs.”

Bregoli indicated the complexity of her situation, stating that those who care for her will support her “no matter what [she chooses] to do.”

“My point in sharing this wasn’t to attack him,” Bregoli clarified. “It was for him to see what he does is wrong and to take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE.”

The rapper’s posts have ignited a wave of support and concern from her fanbase, emphasizing the ongoing issues of domestic violence and the difficulties victims face in such situations, reports LA Times.

Bregoli rose to prominence following her viral 2016 appearance on “Dr. Phil” where she coined the infamous phrase, “cash me outside.” She and Le Vaughn have been publicly known to be together since at least 2020, according to People magazine. The couple welcomed their daughter, Kali Love, in March 2024.

As more details emerge, fans and followers alike hope Bregoli and her child find the support and safety they need. The incident underscores the critical conversations around domestic abuse and the importance of seeking help and accountability.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Marlon Wayans Laughs Off Home Invasion, ‘I Don’t Own Sh*t’ | Video