Friday, June 14, 2024
HomeNews
News

Keith Lee Partners with Microsoft to Educate Black Restaurateurs on AI Tools | Video
By Ny MaGee
0
Keith Lee - (Ethan Miller-Gerardo Mora-Getty Images)
Keith Lee – (Ethan Miller-Gerardo Mora-Getty Images)

*Popular TikTok food critic Keith Lee has partnered with Microsoft to equip restaurateurs with AI tools designed to enhance their business success.

According to the Pew Research Center, in 2021, two-thirds of Black-owned businesses had fewer than 10 employees, per the press release via AfroTech. Lee and Microsoft aim to address this challenge by leveraging the efficiency and growth potential that AI offers.

“Just to be able to be on a scale where people see the hard work that’s put in because a lot of times these restaurants have great food and great customer service, but they just don’t have the eyes on them,” Lee told AFROTECH™. “I think it’s just gonna be so dope to allow these restaurants to have the platform that they deserve.”

By integrating AI tools, Black-owned businesses can improve their overall efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability, fostering growth and sustainability in a competitive market.

“I don’t partner with just any brand,” Lee added. “I see the people behind these restaurants. I don’t just see a business. That is why it was so important for me to partner with Microsoft to give them the tools they need to continue to make an impact in their community. AI isn’t something I knew loads about, but that’s exactly why I wanted to partner with Microsoft as I understand the power AI can have on small businesses, from streamlining processes, making things more efficient and saving businesses time — it’s incredible to see how tech can help especially when resources are tight.”

Keith Lee / Getty
Keith Lee / Getty

Microsoft’s Senior Product Marketing Manager Anthony Kerr said in a statement to AFROTECH™: “Keith’s millions of fans, what makes him stand out for them is his integrity and his relatability.”

Kerr noted that Lee’s “viral food reviews have become a lifeline for these small businesses leading to massive surges in customers and virality,” he added.

“At Microsoft, we have a shared commitment to leveling the playing field, supporting our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. With this partnership, we are excited to provide support and resources that help these small businesses grow,” Kerr continued.

Kerr said, “AI offers tools and solutions that help automate time consuming tasks, provide insights through data analysis or enhance decision making processes. So, by integrating AI into their operations, they can streamline their processes and focus on growing their businesses. Every minute counts for Black-owned businesses, small businesses, so finding ways to make the most of their time is critical to their success and we believe AI can do that.”

According to the press release, Lee and Kerr have launched “The Reheat,” a video series where Lee provides live demonstrations to Black restaurateurs on how to use Microsoft AI tools.

Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Keith Lee Reveals Eating Disorder, Anxiety and Need for Security in Coping with Fame | VIDEO

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
South African Singer Tyla Reacts to Criticism Over Her Identity as a ‘Coloured’ Woman | Video
Next article
‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Exclusive Clip: Bunny Schools Mike About Dealers | Watch

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Comedy

Halle Berry’s Fashion Fail: Bared Boobs and Big Laughs in Vegas Video | WATCH-it-Happen

Crime

Compton Pool Party Turns Tragic – Joy and Music Evolves into Chaos and Death | WATCH

Drama

Nicki Minaj Sparks Frenzy with Cryptic ‘Yes Single’ Post: New Music or Relationship Update? AND Drug Use? | VIDEO

Education

Kendrick Lamar Surprises and Thrills Compton College Grads – First Appearance Since Drake Beef | WATCH

Diddy

Howard University Cuts Ties with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Following Release of Brutal Beating of Cassie Video

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming