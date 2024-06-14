Keith Lee Partners with Microsoft to Educate Black Restaurateurs on AI Tools | Video

*Popular TikTok food critic Keith Lee has partnered with Microsoft to equip restaurateurs with AI tools designed to enhance their business success.

According to the Pew Research Center, in 2021, two-thirds of Black-owned businesses had fewer than 10 employees, per the press release via AfroTech. Lee and Microsoft aim to address this challenge by leveraging the efficiency and growth potential that AI offers.

“Just to be able to be on a scale where people see the hard work that’s put in because a lot of times these restaurants have great food and great customer service, but they just don’t have the eyes on them,” Lee told AFROTECH™. “I think it’s just gonna be so dope to allow these restaurants to have the platform that they deserve.”

By integrating AI tools, Black-owned businesses can improve their overall efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability, fostering growth and sustainability in a competitive market.

“I don’t partner with just any brand,” Lee added. “I see the people behind these restaurants. I don’t just see a business. That is why it was so important for me to partner with Microsoft to give them the tools they need to continue to make an impact in their community. AI isn’t something I knew loads about, but that’s exactly why I wanted to partner with Microsoft as I understand the power AI can have on small businesses, from streamlining processes, making things more efficient and saving businesses time — it’s incredible to see how tech can help especially when resources are tight.”

Microsoft’s Senior Product Marketing Manager Anthony Kerr said in a statement to AFROTECH™: “Keith’s millions of fans, what makes him stand out for them is his integrity and his relatability.”

Kerr noted that Lee’s “viral food reviews have become a lifeline for these small businesses leading to massive surges in customers and virality,” he added.

“At Microsoft, we have a shared commitment to leveling the playing field, supporting our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. With this partnership, we are excited to provide support and resources that help these small businesses grow,” Kerr continued.

Kerr said, “AI offers tools and solutions that help automate time consuming tasks, provide insights through data analysis or enhance decision making processes. So, by integrating AI into their operations, they can streamline their processes and focus on growing their businesses. Every minute counts for Black-owned businesses, small businesses, so finding ways to make the most of their time is critical to their success and we believe AI can do that.”

According to the press release, Lee and Kerr have launched “The Reheat,” a video series where Lee provides live demonstrations to Black restaurateurs on how to use Microsoft AI tools.

Watch the clip below.