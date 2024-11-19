Subscribe
Katt Williams Admits He Wanted to ‘Kill the Careers’ of Comedians He Targeted During Club Shay Shay Interview | Video

*During a recent discussion at New York Magazine’s Vulture Festival, Katt Williams reflected on his infamous conversation with Shannon Sharpe on his popular Club Shay Shay podcast.

As we reported earlier, Williams confessed that he initially aimed to “kill the careers” of several of the popular comedians he called out during the podcast interview, such as Kevin Hart, Cedric The Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and Rickey Smiley. He accused Harvey of stealing the concept of fellow comedian Mark Curry’s “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” for his sitcom “The Steve Harvey Show” that ran in the 90s.

“The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had…Now Steve got a sitcom where he’s the principal and he wears a suit,” Williams told Sharpe on Club Shay Shay in January.

“You couldn’t be a movie star,” Williams said of Harvey. “There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin Black dude that can’t talk good … and look like Mr. Potato Head. There ain’t none. You have to have range.”

Shannon Sharpe and Katt Williams (pic via Shannon Sharpe)

During his appearance at New York Magazine’s Vulture Festival Williams said, “I was trying to do something there that hadn’t been done,” he stated.

“I thought that I had figured out the algorithm mathematically and I thought that I could show that. When I wrote it out, I wrote it out to kill the careers of the people that I was talking about. But it was so vicious that I erased all of the knockout blows and just left the jabs so that the comic I’m talking about knows that ‘I know your real story, motherf**ker. Imma tell this, but you know what else I know.’” 

Watch his full remarks via the clip above.

Meanwhile, Sharpe hit up X (formally Twitter) earlier this year to highlight the reach of the Jan. 3 interview with Katt. He captioned the post with a direct quote from the comedian, who said at the top of their conversation: “Club Shay Shay is going to be in a dimension it’s never been. The greatest thing floating in 2024. Mark the words. In a whole different realm of business. Oprah coming next! Once I establish this as a place of truth, oh yeah. Watch! God’s people ain’t that few.”

We reported previously that the bombshell interview garnered over 46 million views in 10 days across social media and over a million audio downloads. Sharpe’s social media following also significantly increased due to “The Katt Williams Effect.” 

READ MORE FROM EURWB.COM: Katt Williams Claims Saturday Night Live Sees Him as a ‘B**ch’ – But it’s ‘A Badge of Honor’ | WATCH

