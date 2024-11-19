Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

Katt Williams Claims Saturday Night Live Sees Him as a ‘B**ch’ – But it’s ‘A Badge of Honor’ | WATCH

YouTube video

*One of our favorites, Katt Williams, the renowned comedian and actor, recently opened up about his complex relationship with the long-running sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL).

During an engaging discussion at New York Magazine’s Vulture Festival, Williams expressed his beliefs that the show’s writers and cast view him as a “b**ch,” resulting from a parody featuring him performed by female cast member Ego Nwodim.

Williams, now 53, has been a frequent target of parody on SNL, with nine impressions of him aired over the years. Despite this continued spotlight, he pointed out the irony that he has never been invited as a host on the show.

“I, at this point, take it as a badge of honor that they don’t f**k with me,” he stated, highlighting what he perceives as a lack of respect from the show’s lineup.

Katt Williams: SNL Sees Me as a 'B**ch,' It’s a Badge of Honor // Katt Williams - Club Shay Shay - screenshot
Katt Williams – Club Shay Shay – screenshot

Reflecting on the SNL parody stemming from his viral interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Williams elaborated, “A lot of times when people are doing an impression of you, they’re really showing you how they feel about you.”

He interprets the decision to have a woman impersonate him as a statement of disrespect, leading him to conclude that the SNL team likely views him in a derogatory light.

In the same interview, Williams also took a moment to delve deeper into his intentions during his infamous conversation with Sharpe. He confessed that he initially aimed to “kill the careers” of several well-known comedians, including Cedric The Entertainer and Kevin Hart, through harsh critiques.

“I thought that I had figured out the algorithm mathematically,” he shared of his approach, admitting he ultimately toned down the heat of his commentary. “I erased all of the knockout blows and just left the jabs,” he explained, emphasizing that the jabs served as a reminder of the deeper knowledge he carries about his peers’ careers.

Williams’ reflections bring to light the interplay of tension and respect in the world of comedy, where even parody can reflect more profound emotions and rivalries. As the conversation continues to circulate, it raises questions about how artists view each other within their industry and how public perceptions influence professional relationships. With Williams unapologetically asserting his status amidst controversy, his words keep the conversation about respect, parody, and the evolution of comedic talent at the forefront of public discourse.

YouTube video

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Beyoncé to Perform At Halftime Show of NFL Christmas Day Game on Netflix | VIDEO

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!
Govt. Vs Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Judge in Sean Combs Case Rules Prosecutors CAN'T Use Notes Seized During Jail Cell Raid At Upcoming Bail Hearing | VIDEO
Samantha Walkes and Alona Tai - Prime Video
Entertainment
Samantha Wilkes and Alona Tai Share Two Sides of Aldis Hodge in 'Cross' | EURexclusiveWATCH
The Madness starring Colman Domingo
News
Netflix Drops Trailer for Conspiracy Thriller 'The Madness' Starring Colman Domingo
DJ Mars
Entertainment
DJ Mars: From Vinyl Beginnings to Global Stages | EURexclusiveWATCH
Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea
Top News
Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea Tease What Fans Can Expect in 'Dune: Prophecy' | EUR Video Exclusive
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Entertainment
'Wicked' Controversy: UK Media Overlooks Cynthia Erivo (Who's British) - Focuses on Ariana Grande - Sparking Outrage Over Bias | VIDEO
Common in Silo
News
'Silo' Creator Graham Yost Teases Bigger Mysteries in Season 2 | EUR Video Exclusive
Donald Trump - Alvin Bragg - Getty
Politics
Manhattan DA Agrees to Postpone Donald Trump’s Sentencing in Hush Money Case but Opposes Dismissal | WATCH
Katt Williams - Club Shay Shay - screenshot
News
Katt Williams Admits He Wanted to 'Kill the Careers' of Comedians He Targeted During Club Shay Shay Interview | Video
Keith Lee - Getty
News
Popular Seattle Sushi Bar Temporarily Closes After TikTok Critic Keith Lee's Video Sparks Food Safety Concerns
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Govt. Vs Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Judge in Sean Combs Case Rules Prosecutors CAN'T Use Notes Seized During Jail Cell Raid At Upcoming Bail Hearing | VIDEO
Samantha Walkes and Alona Tai - Prime Video
Entertainment
Samantha Wilkes and Alona Tai Share Two Sides of Aldis Hodge in 'Cross' | EURexclusiveWATCH
The Madness starring Colman Domingo
News
Netflix Drops Trailer for Conspiracy Thriller 'The Madness' Starring Colman Domingo
DJ Mars
Entertainment
DJ Mars: From Vinyl Beginnings to Global Stages | EURexclusiveWATCH
Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea
Top News
Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea Tease What Fans Can Expect in 'Dune: Prophecy' | EUR Video Exclusive
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Entertainment
'Wicked' Controversy: UK Media Overlooks Cynthia Erivo (Who's British) - Focuses on Ariana Grande - Sparking Outrage Over Bias | VIDEO
Common in Silo
News
'Silo' Creator Graham Yost Teases Bigger Mysteries in Season 2 | EUR Video Exclusive
Donald Trump - Alvin Bragg - Getty
Politics
Manhattan DA Agrees to Postpone Donald Trump’s Sentencing in Hush Money Case but Opposes Dismissal | WATCH
Katt Williams - Club Shay Shay - screenshot
News
Katt Williams Admits He Wanted to 'Kill the Careers' of Comedians He Targeted During Club Shay Shay Interview | Video
1 2 3 8,408
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram