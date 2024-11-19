Katt Williams Claims Saturday Night Live Sees Him as a ‘B**ch’ – But it’s ‘A Badge of Honor’ | WATCH

*One of our favorites, Katt Williams, the renowned comedian and actor, recently opened up about his complex relationship with the long-running sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL).

During an engaging discussion at New York Magazine’s Vulture Festival, Williams expressed his beliefs that the show’s writers and cast view him as a “b**ch,” resulting from a parody featuring him performed by female cast member Ego Nwodim.

Williams, now 53, has been a frequent target of parody on SNL, with nine impressions of him aired over the years. Despite this continued spotlight, he pointed out the irony that he has never been invited as a host on the show.

“I, at this point, take it as a badge of honor that they don’t f**k with me,” he stated, highlighting what he perceives as a lack of respect from the show’s lineup.

Reflecting on the SNL parody stemming from his viral interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Williams elaborated, “A lot of times when people are doing an impression of you, they’re really showing you how they feel about you.”

He interprets the decision to have a woman impersonate him as a statement of disrespect, leading him to conclude that the SNL team likely views him in a derogatory light.

In the same interview, Williams also took a moment to delve deeper into his intentions during his infamous conversation with Sharpe. He confessed that he initially aimed to “kill the careers” of several well-known comedians, including Cedric The Entertainer and Kevin Hart, through harsh critiques.

“I thought that I had figured out the algorithm mathematically,” he shared of his approach, admitting he ultimately toned down the heat of his commentary. “I erased all of the knockout blows and just left the jabs,” he explained, emphasizing that the jabs served as a reminder of the deeper knowledge he carries about his peers’ careers.

Williams’ reflections bring to light the interplay of tension and respect in the world of comedy, where even parody can reflect more profound emotions and rivalries. As the conversation continues to circulate, it raises questions about how artists view each other within their industry and how public perceptions influence professional relationships. With Williams unapologetically asserting his status amidst controversy, his words keep the conversation about respect, parody, and the evolution of comedic talent at the forefront of public discourse.

