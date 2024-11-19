Subscribe
Beyoncé to Perform At Halftime Show of NFL Christmas Day Game on Netflix | VIDEO

YouTube video

*(CNN) — Are you ready? Beyoncé is coming home for Christmas. The singer will perform during the halftime show of the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens NFL game on Christmas Day in her hometown of Houston, Netflix announced on Sunday.

“Your early Christmas wish has been granted as Beyoncé will perform during Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday,” the streaming giant said in a press release.

Netflix said details about her performance are “under wraps” but teased that Beyoncé is “expected to feature some special guests” who are featured on her recent “COWBOY CARTER” album.

This will be the third NFL halftime show for Beyoncé, who previously performed at Super Bowls in 2013 and 2016.

Beyoncé Halftime Show in Houston This Christmas on Netflix! // Beyoncé - via NBC Sports
Beyoncé – via NBC Sports

In a video released on Instagram late on Sunday, the singer stands on top of a vintage car holding a football while singing “American Requiem,” the opening single from her latest album.

This year, Netflix is streaming both of the NFL’s Christmas Day games as part of a wider three-year deal with the league. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first game at 1 p.m. ET while the Ravens-Texans game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Netflix’s announcement comes just days after it hosted a highly publicized fight between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The streaming platform announced a record 60 million households tuned into the fight. However, social media viewers reported having trouble watching the event on the streaming platform.

Some of the issues included buffering delays, lags, and trouble loading the fight.

Netflix & popcorn - Depositphotos
Netflix & popcorn – Depositphotos

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

