Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Jamie Foxx Spotted in Downtown Phoenix, Addresses Mystery Illness | Video
By Ny MaGee
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx at The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration Of Cinema & Television. Photo Credit: LEON BENNETT/GETTY

*Jamie Foxx was recently seen in downtown Phoenix, Arizona, discussing with a group of people the mystery illness that hospitalized him last April.

“April 11 last year, [I had] a bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil,” Foxx said in the clip shared on social media, People reports.  “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

Many fans believe Foxx seemingly implied he was drugged.

“So, I’m in Atlanta, my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. He said nah, gave me a cortisone shot. Next doctor said, ‘Something’s going on up there.’ I won’t say it on camera,” Foxx continued. “But it was…” the Academy Winner trailed off, shrugging, as the video ended.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a cortisone injection relieves “pain, swelling and irritation.”

Earlier this year, Foxx appeared at the African American Film Critics Association Award in L.A. and said he plans to host a televised special to explain his hospitalization last year.

Foxx accepted the Producers Award at the event and during his speech, the comedian/actor talked about how his perspective on life shifted after his medical scare, TMZ reported

“Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened. But I’ve gotta do it in my way,” Foxx said. “I’m gonna do it in a funny way. We’re gonna be on the stage. We’re gonna get back to the standup sort of roots.”

“It’ll be called, ‘What Had Happened Was,’ and it’s got all the things that happened, especially on our side of our community,” he said before touching on the rumors that he’s a clone. 

You may recall the few sightings of Foxx after his hospitalization, and many fans speculated that it wasn’t really him. Many still believe the Jamie Foxx we see today is a clone. 

“I dove out of a car to save this Black woman’s purse,” Foxx recalled during his speech. “That ain’t no damn Jamie, that’s a clone.” 

Insiders previosuly revealed that Foxx was still struggling months after his hospitalization from mysterious medical complications. 

“Jamie pulling out of another project has friends worried that he hasn’t recuperated as well as everyone thinks,” a source told the National Enquirer, RadarOnline. “He’s struggling, but Jamie has been very private about what happened and his recovery.

