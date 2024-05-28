From Charts to Charges: Sean Kingston Accused of Grand Theft ($1 Million+) and Fraud Alongside Mother Janice Turner | WATCH

*Former pop sensation Sean Kingston and his 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner, have a whole lotta ‘splainin’ ta do. That’s ’cause they’ve been charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft, and related crimes, as per arrest warrants released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Kingston, 34, known for his 2007 hit “Beautiful Girls” and collaboration with Justin Bieber on “Eenie Meenie,” was arrested at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in the Mojave Desert where he was performing. Turner was apprehended during a SWAT raid at Kingston’s rented mansion in suburban Fort Lauderdale.

The Jamaican-American performer is currently held at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, awaiting his return to Florida. His attorney, Robert Rosenblatt, appeared before a judge on Friday morning along with Turner. Rosenblatt requested that Kingston be allowed to return voluntarily to avoid the state at the expense of extradition.

“We look forward to addressing these charges in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Shawn and his mother,” Rosenblatt stated.

Turner remains in custody at the Broward County jail on a $160,000 bond.

According to the arrest warrants, between October and March, Kingston and Turner allegedly stole nearly $500,000 in jewelry, over $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from an Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, $86,000 from a custom bed manufacturer, and other smaller amounts.

Kingston, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, is already on probation for trafficking stolen property. Further details of his previous conviction were not available.

Court records reveal Turner’s history of fraud, including a 2006 guilty plea for bank fraud, which resulted in nearly 1.5 years in prison.

This isn’t the first time the duo has faced legal troubles. In 2015, they were sued for $356,000 by a customized watch seller in New York City for unpaid bills. In 2018, a New York jeweler successfully sued them for $301,000 over unpaid items.

More recently, Kingston was sued by a Florida entertainment systems company in February for failing to pay $120,000 of a $150,000 bill for a 232-inch television installed in his home. The TV, covering a wall at approximately 17 feet by 9.5 feet, was part of a deal where Kingston allegedly promised to make commercials for the company with Justin Bieber. However, the company’s attorney stated that Bieber had no involvement and that Kingston had falsely used his name, according to ABC30.

“He has basically a sales pitch that he goes through to defraud people,” said Dennis Card, the attorney for Ver Ver Entertainment who was present during Thursday’s raid. “He induces them into giving him really expensive things. We know that our property is inside this house right here.”

The ongoing investigation is expected to uncover more details about the extent of the fraudulent activities conducted by Kingston and his mother.

