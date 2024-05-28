Diddy’s Sean John Eyewear Removed from America’s Best After Assault Video

*America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses has stopped selling Diddy’s Sean John eyewear as he faces multiple sexual assault and sex trafficking lawsuits.

The move comes after CNN recently received footage of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs violently beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Venture at a Los Angeles hotel back in 2016. According to the outlet, the Bad Boy Records founder initially paid the hotel $50,000 to obtain the hotel security footage of the assault.

As Diddy’s empire continues to crumble due to his wickedness, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses is the latest company to drop his products, TMZ reports.

“Stores received a message Tuesday to remove all Sean Johns from the frame boards and replace them with frames at an appropriate price point from understock,” the outlet reports. “They put a hold on selling the frames and told the stores to wait for further instruction.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Peloton confirming it was removing Diddy’s music on its workout class platform.

“We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs’ music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform,” Peloton said, per People. “This means our Instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and for being a member of our Peloton community.”

After his homes were raided by federal agents in March, Diddy sold his shares of Revolt, a multimedia network he co-founded in 2013. Last week, the company issued a response to the Diddy-Cassie assault video.

As we reported earlier, the hotel surveillance video from March 2016 leaked last week and captures Diddy nearly nude/dressed in a towel chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank. He then grabs her by the neck, slams her to the ground, kicks her, and drags her.

Revolt released a statement saying, “We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent video circulation of our former chairman, Sean “Diddy” Combs.”

The company added, “Even with his recent separation from REVOLT, it is still our duty to address this matter, and recognize the direct impact it has on our staff, our audience, and the culture we represent.”

Last year, Puff Daddy stepped down as Chairman of Revolt after Cassie filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him in November. He took to Instagram on May 19 to issue an apology for getting caught on camera beating the former singer.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up,” Diddy said in his video statement.

“I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he added. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now.”

