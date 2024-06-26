Florida Man Fatally Shoots Mom and Cousin, Dies in Police Shootout | Video

*A Florida man carried out a shooting rampage in Manatee County on Monday night, killing three women, including his mother and cousin.

Javontee Brice, 28, attempted to kill two ex-girlfriends before he died in a police shootout, Fox 13 reports.

“He seemed to have an agenda. He knew exactly who he wanted to kill, and he did not have a hard time locating them,” said Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells.

Brice traveled to multiple residences and targeted several family members before attempting to flee to Georgia to harm an ex-girlfriend. That’s when deputies intercepted and fatally shot him.

According to Wells, Brice fatally shot his mother at Motel 6 before traveling to another location to kill his cousin.

Here’s more from Fox 13:

At 9:17 p.m., Brice went to the Motel 6 at 660 67th Street Circle East in Bradenton where his mother Titimysha Scott, his mother’s boyfriend, and two younger sisters were staying.

Wells said he walked into the room they were staying in, told his 48-year-old mother, ‘I’m sorry,’ to which she responded, ‘What did you do?’ and then he shot and killed her.

After killing his mother, Brice traveled to Palmetto, where one of his cousins, 29-year-old Sacouya Brice, was enjoying a cookout. As she was getting into her car to leave, Brice shot her. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she died.

“This family is devastated. This is going to be a very difficult thing for them to overcome,” said Wells, per FOX 13.

Brice wasn’t done killing, as he traveled to Bradenton, where his ex-girlfriend lived with her new partner. He shot and killed the man before heading to Georgia to kill another ex-girlfriend. That’s when a policeman hunt ensued.

Deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tracked him, and Brice fired at them when he exited his vehicle. In response, they returned fire, fatally shooting him.

Fox 13 reports that no deputies were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

“We don’t know a motive,” Wells said. “We don’t know what set this man off. We don’t know why he chose to kill his loved ones. And we may never know, but we’re going to continue to investigate.”

