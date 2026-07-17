Master P’s Son Hercy Miller on Sister Tytyana’s Death, Biopic, and NICU Survival | WATCH

The entrepreneur reflects on faith, loss and legacy while revealing how those experiences continue to shape his life and career.

Hercy Miller

*The following quotes are excerpts from the latest episode of the Allison Interviews podcast with host and entertainment journalist Allison Kugel interviewing Calabasas Confidential cast member and Master P’s son, Hercy Miller. The full episode is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. Interview excerpts below.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Hercy opens up about losing his sister Tytyana Miller to a fentanyl overdose and how it affected his family, nearly dying shortly after his birth, how his famous father saved his life, and playing a young Master P in his father’s upcoming biopic.

On his dad, Master P, saving him in the NICU after his premature birth:

“My story is, I was premature. I was two pounds [at birth]. I lived on a machine for two, or two and a half, months. My grandpa said I was the size of a frog. Honestly, if my dad wasn’t who he was, I wouldn’t be here. I think he paid, like, a quarter of a million dollars in hospital expenses just to make sure I could live. It’s a blessing. But, yeah, I’m definitely highly in my faith. It’s a miracle of God. That’s why I created my company, Fearless Dreamer, because I know without God I wouldn’t be here. That’s why my favorite bible scripture is Corinthians 5:7, ‘For we walk by faith, not by sight.’”

On his late sister Tytyana’s death from a fentanyl overdose:

“Losing her, you know, my sister was a great, pure soul. My dad’s foundation and even his [2026] tour- he’s going on tour this year, and it’s focused on mental health. You never really know what someone is going through or what someone has experienced unless you talk to them. We were able to come together as a family, whereas most deaths pull people farther apart. I think it brought us closer. We were working together, always, to help my sister get better, and she was doing well. But you don’t really know. Everyone has an expiration date, and you never really know when that is.”

Master P and daughter Tytyana Miller – Via Instagram

Master P (Percy Miller) and Hercy Miller at Fearless Dreamers B-ball Camp

“She’s in a good place. She was a follower of Christ, so we know that she’s looking down on us, and God got her. But one big thing we got from this is that we want to shed light on how you need to speak with people; you need to help people. Mental health is real. And in this day and age, you may be like, ‘I want to hit this joint,’ or this, that, and the other, and you don’t know what’s inside of it. So that’s what we’re teaching now. At my camp (Miller’s Fearless Dreamer youth basketball camp), I want to speak on that. Y’all don’t want to play around with any drugs, because you never know what’s in it. And one big thing I was taught is that one decision can change your whole life.”

We also have her foundation, TYTY’s Parachute Foundation (started by Miller’s mother, Sonya Miller), where we’re shedding light on situations like that. It happened in our family, but it’s a common occurrence in a lot of other families. We’re focused on helping other people, because we experienced it so we know what it’s like. We want to bring that number down so other people won’t have to go through what we’re going through.”

On his dad, Master P, saving him in the NICU after his premature birth:

“My story is, I was premature. I was two pounds [at birth]. I lived on a machine for two, or two and a half, months. My grandpa said I was the size of a frog. Honestly, if my dad wasn’t who he was, I wouldn’t be here. I think he paid, like, a quarter of a million dollars in hospital expenses just to make sure I could live. It’s a blessing. But, yeah, I’m definitely highly in my faith. It’s a miracle of God. That’s why I created my company, Fearless Dreamer, because I know without God, I wouldn’t be here. That’s why my favorite bible scripture is Corinthians 5:7, ‘For we walk by faith, not by sight.’”

Father and Son Percy and Hercy Miller

On being in the running to play Master P, in his famous father’s upcoming biopic:

“My dad has a biopic [being made], it’s called Only God Can Judge Me: Master P, so I’m trying to prep for maybe playing young Master P. I always joke around and tell him that he’s 1996 Master P and I’m 2026 Master P. I’m with acting coaches now trying to get all the way right. My dad, he’s a character, but I know him, and it would be so good for me. A lot of families have had success with this. In the Michael Jackson movie, his nephew played Michael Jackson. The N.W.A. movie had Ice Cube’s son playing Ice Cube. That’s always been a goal of mine, like a dream, to play my dad.”

“The chapter of my dad’s life that would be most fun to play would probably be right after he made Make ‘Em Say Uhh, because he’s at the top of the top. Watching his music videos and seeing all his interviews, that would be a great feeling [to play]. I’m going to be playing him during the younger part of his life, so the most challenging part to play, I would say, is when he got hurt playing basketball. I know how it felt when I got hurt playing basketball and I had to go home, and that would be challenging to play because it’s going to hit home for me. I tore my leg from my hip and my season was over, and he tore his ACL and his season was over. I think that one’s going to feel like it’s real. And also, I’ve been in LA so long, I think I’m losing my southern slang. I’ve gotta get that back [for the film].”

Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Mural (Mario Tama-Getty Images)

On former mentor, Kobe Bryant:

“Growing up, I went to [Michael] Jordan camp, Kobe [Bryant] camp, and I looked up to those guys. They were so hands-on at their camps, and always teaching us what to do and what’s going to get us to the point where they are. I want to be that light for some kids.

There was a day where Kobe would come and be with the kids for that whole day, and he’d do autographs and everything. And same with Jordan. Jordan would play with the older kids, and then there would be a day where he would sit and sign an item for every camper. It was a blessing.”

“The helicopter crash was right behind our house. Kobe’s my favorite player and literally two weeks before that, I was back home [in Calabasas] for a little bit. He was like an uncle to us, so we would speak to him, and he would dap us up and say what’s up. I never thought to take a photo.

The last time I saw him, I was thinking, ‘Let me take a photo with him. I haven’t taken a photo with him since I was at his camp, and that was in 2011 or 2012. And then I was like, ‘Nah, I’ll probably see him when I get back home in a few weeks and then that happened, and I’m just like ‘bruh.’ It brought tears to my eyes. I loved him that much. Losing Kobe was hard, and Gigi too. I’d seen her growing up and how good she was in basketball and what she was doing. The whole situation was so sad.”

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Master P Named President of Basketball Operations at University of New Orleans

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.