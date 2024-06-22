‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Gets Animated with Chris Rock, Terry Crews & Tichina Arnold

*Chris Rock is returning his childhood to the small screen, with plans for an animated revival of his classic 2000’s live-action sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris.”

Variety reports Rock will star and serve as an executive producer on the new series, titled “Everybody Still Hates Chris.” The funnyman, who was the narrator in the original show, will reprise his role, along with “Everybody Hates Chris” mainstays Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold, who played Chris’ parents Julius and Rochelle.

The new half-hour animated show will find Rock providing the voice for adult Chris, narrating stories “inspired by his experience growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.”

On board for the animated revival will be new cast members Tim Johnson Jr., Ozioma Akagha, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, and Gunnar Sizemore.

According to Variety, the new cast will focus on the younger characters “— given the fact that the kids on the original live-action “Everybody Hates Chris” are now all adults.”

Johnson will play young Chris, “a nerd who wants to be cool but he’s outshined by his younger brother, tortured by his little sister, and foiled by his cheapskate dad,” the outlet noted.

Akagha will voice Tonya, “Chris’ feisty baby sister, with the face of an angel and the heart of a demon, who gets along with her middle brother Drew but leaps at any chance to get Chris in trouble.”

Gardenhigh is the voice “Drew,” the “golden child of the family who is the epitome of Black Excellence: handsome, athletic, a ladies man, taller and cooler than his older brother Chris.”

Sizemore will play Greg, Chris’s only friend at school “who is girl-obsessed, status-conscious and raised by a single dad.”

Weighing in on the revival, Rock voiced his excitement in a statement, saying, “I’m very excited to introduce the world to another funny side of my childhood,”

The comedy icon’s fellow executive producer, Sanjay Shah, believes the new show will be a series worth watching.

“I wanted this job to get free tickets to a Chris Rock stand-up show, but we ended up making something we’re proud of that is true to the original series we all loved,” the showrunner said.

Premiering on UPN in 2005 before moving to The CW, the original “Everybody Hates Chris” ran for four seasons before ending in 2009. During its run, the critically acclaimed series received several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and won an NAACP Image Award for writing in 2007.

Tyler James Williams played young Chris in the original “Everybody Hates Chris,” while Imani Hakim featured as Tonya, Tequan Richmond as Drew, and Vincent Martella as Greg.

News of “Everybody Still Hates Chris” comes after the show was first announced in August 2022, Variety mentioned. CBS Studios, Chris Rock Enterprises, and 3 Arts Entertainment are behind the animated series, which is set to premiere on Comedy Central later this year and air on Paramount+ at a later date.

