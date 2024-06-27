Thursday, June 27, 2024
Ernesto Williams’ Accomplice Claims He Manipulated Her in Fraud Case, Pleads Guilty
By Ny MaGee
Ernesto Williams and his accomplice Ericka King
Ernesto Williams and his accomplice Ericka King / YouTube screenshot

*Ericka King, co-defendant in a fraud case with Earnesto Williams, exclusively spoke to Channel 2 Action News after pleading guilty. 

Williams and King are accused of defrauding dozens of people. King entered a guilty plea Monday morning. During her interview with Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln, she admitted fault but claimed she was manipulated and coerced by Williams, ex-husband of “Steve Harvey Morning Show” co-host Shirley Strawberry. King alleges she was a victim in his financial scheme.

“I had my boss putting an insurmountable amount of pressure on me,” King told Lincoln.

“When someone has that power over you, you just do what they say,” she added.

“I feel like I got mixed up in a scandal. It’s been a lot of trauma,” King said.

Williams allegedly defrauded over 25 victims, resulting in losses exceeding $750,000. The state asserts that King aided him in these schemes.

According to Channel 2 Action, she is testifying against Williams in his RICO trial.

When Lincoln asked, “Do you feel like you’re a victim in all of this?”

King replied, “I do. I had things taken from me, I just didn’t file charges.”

King and Willimas face over 20 charges, including identity fraud, false statements, and attorney impersonation. King, who lacks a license to practice law, represented Williams as an attorney using the alias April Holloway.

“What do you have to say to you pleading guilty to impersonating an attorney?” Lincoln asked.

“If you read the indictment, it clearly says I was solicited and coerced. I was picked out,” King responded.

King was sentenced to 10 years but will serve only one year on probation. According to the report, she was credited for time served in jail related to the case. She will serve the remaining sentence on probation.

