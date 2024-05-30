Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

*Like Michael Jackson and Lil Kim before her, she went too far. The “she” we’re referring to is rapper Erica Banks who is trending on Twitter.

Why’s she trending? Well, it has absolutely nothing to do with her music. We already gave you a clue with the MJ and Lil Kim references.

The rapper and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast member is catching it on X/Twitter after a video displaying her Super-sized BBL sparked a flurry of reactions.

Banks already had a BBL and it was well-proportioned, as IceCreamConvos noted.

however, like Michael, Lil Kim, and others who became addicted to “enhancing” their bodies, for whatever reason, she’s gone too far.

Erica banks show off her new BBL👀 pic.twitter.com/m4foUicR8h — WeekWave Trends (@WeekWaveTrends) May 28, 2024

In a 2022 interview, Banks revealed she got a BBL because she was convinced it would help her career.

“I knew in the career field that it would help. I got it because I knew it’s something I had to do, and it’s also something I wanted to do because I’m just not a gym girl.”

Oh, so since she’s not a “gym girl,” she wanted to do it the easy way. Well, we see how that worked out. This is one of those cases where bigger isn’t better.

Check out what Black Twitter is saying ’bout her round mound.

Erica Banks body was actually perfect the first bbl…she literally just irritated the fck out of me going back n getting more surgery…y’all biches is greedy ! pic.twitter.com/9ESklAJSeN — 𝐄$𝐓𝐄𝐕𝐀𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐎𝐃 (@ESTEVANTHEGOD) May 28, 2024

Erica Banks bbl just pissed me off like.. pic.twitter.com/XIXFXK8b72 — carly 🌈 (@lesbianliukang) May 28, 2024

Some of these surgeons who do botched BBLS need to be put in prison. He or she did Erica Banks so dirty, did they hate her cuz it looks like it — 𝓣𝓪𝓻𝓪 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵 𐚁 KUNTRY MUSIC IS BACK (@TaraAngel94) May 29, 2024

Erica Banks 2nd BBL so bad I had to delete my tweet praising how good the first one looked😭 — The Ebony Alert 🚨 (@atme_at) May 29, 2024

Erica Banks wants to go “Freestyle” for “Freestyle” with Meg Thee Stallion…. Girl go sit down with that double BBL diaper booty…. pic.twitter.com/akOuuK4hW7 — SkoolBoi 🤣(His/Him/He) (@Skool_boi) May 27, 2024

if I was Erica Banks I would never show my face again… like BBL is trending because hers looks terrible. that’s insane. — the real cornbread fed. (@crybabytybaby) May 29, 2024

OK, now you know how folks on X/Twitter feel about Erica Banks’ new booty. So, what about you? Scroll down and let us know how YOU feel about the situation.

