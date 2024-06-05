‘Clipped’ Brings the NBAs Donald Sterling Scandal to the Small Screen | WATCH

*FX is set to ignite screens with its latest limited series, “Clipped,” an explosive dramatization of the notorious Donald Sterling scandal that rocked the NBA. Based on the acclaimed “ESPN 30 for 30” podcast “The Sterling Affairs,” the show intricately weaves the chaos of a dysfunctional basketball team with an equally turbulent marriage, all set against the fallout of a scandalous tape that threatened to dismantle an already cursed franchise.

The series stars Laurence Fishburne as Doc Rivers, the legendary coach who took the reins of the LA Clippers in 2013. Rivers inherits a team brimming with potential, featuring the likes of superstar point guard Chris Paul (J. Alphonse Nicholson), the athletic Blake Griffin (Austin Scott), sharpshooter J.J. Redick (Charlie McElveen), and rebounding powerhouse DeAndre Jordan (Sheldon Bailey). With these pieces in place, Rivers aims to guide the Clippers to their first championship, provided he can navigate the tumultuous waters stirred by the team’s volatile owner, Donald Sterling.

EUR was on the red carpet for the premiere in downtown L.A., across the street from the former Staples Center. Ed O’Neill portrays Sterling, a man known as much for his erratic and inappropriate behavior as for his stinginess. O’Neill shared his thoughts on the multifaceted themes the show tackles.

“[We tackle] race, class, sex, money. Very few people in this country have that kind of money. And so that in itself is strange to have that kind of money, which can buy a lot of things. That’s not all good. My biggest takeaway from it all was that we generally live in a sort of theater of society. And there are all these roles we’re expected to play based on our race, gender, and socioeconomic background, and Vanessa Stiviano was someone that was like, ‘oh no, actually, I would like to play that role.’ And that’s something I couldn’t help but find endearing and powerful.”

The series brings to life the fierce power struggles off the court, particularly the contentious dynamics between Sterling’s ambitious personal assistant, Stiviano, and his wife of 60 years, Shelly. Their battles for influence and control provide a gripping subplot.

Alphonse Nicholson takes on the role of Paul and reflects on his personal connections with the real Paul.

“I just breathe and believe, as I always do. I’m from North Carolina, and I’m similar to Chris. I’m a father; I’m a husband. And so just sitting in that and bringing his mannerisms to what I felt was the best of my ability to the show. He is so mature, and his game is mature off the court, as long as I brought that. He’s a true leader, and I also tried to bring that in that tacit and intensity. So it was fun.”

“Clipped” premieres on FX and Hulu on June 4 with two episodes. With new weekly episodes dropping every Tuesday.

