Chris Rock Pissed Over Will Smith’s New ‘Bad Boys’ Flick: Calls ‘Slap Scene’ a Cheap Stunt | VIDEO

*The ongoing tumultuous relationship between Chris Rock and Will Smith has taken another sharp turn. Following the highly publicized 2022 Oscars incident where Smith slapped Rock, word on the street says that Rock is less than pleased with Smith’s latest movie, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

According to insiders, the comedian is particularly upset about a specific “slap scene” in the film. Rock reportedly finds the scene reminiscent of the Oscars incident and perceives it as a tasteless attempt by Smith to make light of a serious situation.

“Chris thinks it’s a pretty cheap stunt and he’s telling people how lame he finds it. It’s a classic case of Will making light of a horrific situation. Will’s playing the victim,” a source close to Rock disclosed.

The insider also mentioned that Rock is aggravated by how people continuously bring up the Oscars incident.

“He suffered as much as Will has and now Will has turned it into a funny scene in his movie. As far as Chris is concerned, it’s more proof that Will’s a total piece of work who deserves all the crap he’s gotten,” the source elaborated.

Chris Rock isn’t the only one who feels Smith has more to explain. Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith also voiced his opinion during a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show.

“I’m not nearly as interested in seeing Will Smith in the movies than I am in seeing him doing an actual sit-down interview to explain why he did what he did,” said the commentator. “You gotta provide an explanation as to why that happened. It can’t be that you went to therapy and learned the error of your ways. That’s not good enough!”

Stephen A. Smith emphasized that the impact of the Oscar incident went beyond the individuals involved.

“Even though we weren’t the ones that were slapped literally, figuratively, the Black community was slapped,” he noted. “We know you wouldn’t have smacked Ricky Gervais, Bill Maher, Bill Burr, or a host of others. No apology necessary. I’m just saying a lot of folks ain’t get over that.”

Despite the controversy surrounding it, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” opened to significant financial success, earning $104.6 million globally in its opening weekend. However, the box office triumph has done little to silence the critics or diminish the debate about whether Smith’s new movie displays poor taste in light of recent events.

The fallout from the Oscars incident appears far from over, with Chris Rock and public figures like Stephen A. Smith highlighting the enduring emotional and cultural impact.

As (Will) Smith enjoys commercial success with his latest film, the call for a deeper, more genuine reckoning with his past actions grows louder. W

While “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” may continue to entertain audiences worldwide, it also serves as a lingering reminder of a slap that still echoes through Hollywood and beyond.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Court Documents Reveal Michael Jackson’s $500 Million Debt at Time of Death