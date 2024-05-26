Charles Barkley To Caitlin Clark Haters: ‘Y’all Should Be Thanking That Girl’ | WATCH

*When it comes to Caitlin Clark, Charles Barkley says her fellow WNBA members should be thankful for the attention the rookie has brought to the league and its players.

The NBA icon brought his defense of Clark to the latest episode of TNT’s “Inside the NBA as he praised the Indiana Fever star rookie. After hearing LeBron James discuss Clark’s impact on the WNBA during the “Mind the Game” podcast. To hear him tell it, there shouldn’t be anyone who is not thrilled with his fellow athlete’s WNBA arrival.

“The criticism she’s receiving is the weirdest thing in the world,” King James said, shaking his head in disbelief.

Taking LeBron’s view a step further, Barkley chimed in with his own message for those bringing hate Clark’s way, according to Ice Cream Convos

“You women out there, y’all petty, man,” the former Dream Team member said on Inside the NBA while looking straight into the camera and seemingly directing his comments to other WNBA players. Needless to say, Barkley didn’t mince words.

“LeBron, you’re 100% right on these girls hating on Caitlin Clark. Y’all petty, girls. I expect men to be petty because we’re the most insecure group in the world. Y’all should be thanking that girl for getting y’all a– private charters, all the money, and visibility she’s bringing to the WNBA.”

Barkley’s and James’ support comes as Clark adjusts to life in pro basketball, following life as a standout on the college basketball circuit. Prior to being the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Clark excelled as a star player for the University of Iowa’s women’s basketball team after being named a McDonald’s All-American and rated the fourth-best player in her class by ESPN during her time in high school

At Iowa, Clark continued her newsmaking ways by leading the NCAA Division I in scoring and earning All-American honors, unanimous first-team All-American honors, being the first women’s player to lead Division I in points and assists in a single season, national player of the year and leading Iowa to a pair of national championship games.

Add leading Division I in assists, setting Big Ten single-season marks in points and assists as well as accolades for becoming the women’s Division I career and single-season leader in points and three-pointers and broke the all-time conference record in assists, while leading the nation in both points and assists and it’s no surprise to find Clark among the G.O.A.T.S. in basketball.

Despite the achievements in college ball, finding the same elevation in the pros has yet to manifest. The Fever lost their first four games but are becoming more competitive. For her part, Clark continues moving forward with averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 assists, and shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc, Ice Cream Convos noted.

So, what say you? Do you agree with Barkley’s assessment of Clark and her critics? Or do you take the side of the critics who have a point with how they feel about the new WNBA sensation?

