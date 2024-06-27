Thursday, June 27, 2024
Surprise! Or Not? Bronny James Joins Lakers – The Possibility of an Unprecedented Father-Son NBA Duo Looms | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
*It was a dream LeBron James floated a few years ago: the tantalizing prospect of playing in the NBA alongside one of his sons. Fast forward to today, and that dream is inching closer to reality, though it still took many by surprise.

On Thursday, Bronny James, the eldest son of the NBA’s all-time scoring leader and four-time champion, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Selected with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny now shares a team with his father, who has been with the Lakers since 2018.

Adding another layer of intrigue is LeBron’s contract situation. The iconic player can become a free agent next week, opening up the possibility of an exit from the Lakers. However, the prospect of playing alongside his son might influence his decision to stay.

This draft pick does not guarantee that father and son will share the court as teammates. Bronny’s place on the Lakers’ roster for next season is not assured, detailing the crop of uncertainties that still loom. Nonetheless, the selection raises the thrilling possibility of an unprecedented NBA first: a father-son duo playing simultaneously in the league. Historically, around 100 players have followed their fathers into the NBA, but always at least five years after their fathers retired.

LeBron’s remarkable endurance in the league makes this scenario conceivable. He will match Vince Carter for the longest NBA career ever next season, embarking on his 22nd year.

“With the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers select Bronny James from the University of Southern California,” announced NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, formally setting the stage for what could be a historic father-son partnership.

Bronny James, a guard, was listed at 6-foot-4 on USC’s roster but measured 6 feet, 1 1/2 inches at the draft combine, positioning him among the shorter players in the NBA. Despite his height, his athleticism and defensive prowess provided him with this opportunity to step into the professional arena.

James Jr. played one season of college basketball at USC, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in 25 appearances. His debut season was delayed due to a procedure required to address a congenital heart defect discovered after he went into cardiac arrest during a summer workout. Fortunately, he was cleared for NBA play last month by a panel of doctors, making his draft selection possible.

Bronny James (David Becker-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
Bronny James (David Becker-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

As fans and analysts speculate on the future, the potential for a father-son duo in the NBA adds another exciting chapter to the storied James legacy. Should LeBron choose to remain with the Lakers, the basketball world holds its breath in anticipation of what could be an unforgettable season.

