Is California’s New $20 p/hour Wage Law Behind Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Closing in Pasadena? | VIDEO

*Fans of Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’n Waffles had to swallow a bitter pill this past Sunday as the iconic soul food restaurant’s Pasadena location shut its doors permanently after 30 years of serving its beloved fried chicken and waffles.

Loyal customers or even haters keen to tie the closure to California’s recent law guaranteeing restaurant workers a minimum $20 per hour wage can stand down, as this was not cited as the reason for the closure.

Despite this significant closure, hope is not lost for Roscoe’s enthusiasts. According to a report from the LA Times, there might be a bright future ahead for the celebrated eatery in Pasadena. A sign placed on the now-vacant building at 830 N. Lake Ave. read, “We are searching for another upgraded Pasadena Location. Stay tuned and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.”

Roscoe’s official website lists the Pasadena establishment as permanently closed with no further hints regarding a potential new venue. Multiple attempts to reach the restaurant’s representatives for comments on the closure remained unanswered.





Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’n Waffles, known worldwide, has long been a Southern California culinary landmark, with six other locations still operational in Hollywood, South Los Angeles, Long Beach, Inglewood, Anaheim, and La Brea. However, the chain faced another blow earlier this year when its Mid-City location on Pico Boulevard also closed its doors.

The beloved chain has graced many celebrity patrons over the years, including then-President Obama, who dined at the Pico restaurant in 2011. The dish he ordered was later honorarily renamed the “Obama’s Special.” Following his meal, he humorously recalled on “The Tonight Show” how he had to quickly clean a spot off his tie before attending a fundraising event.

The announcement of the Pasadena location’s closure prompted a flood of nostalgic messages from fans online, reminiscing about three decades of memorable meals. Others noted pragmatically that surrounding competition might have played a role, referencing nearby chicken eateries such as El Pollo Unico , Kentucky Fried Chicken, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and the recently opened Chick-fil-A. This area, dubbed by some as “Chicken Row,” offers a variety of alternatives for fried chicken enthusiasts.

Not all reactions were sentimental. Some customers pointed out that the dining value at Roscoe’s didn’t match its rising prices, expressing indifference to its closure.

In recent years, the Roscoe’s chain has faced its share of difficulties. A tragic incident in September 2022 at their South Los Angeles location resulted in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock. In another unsettling event in 2021, an argument over mask-wearing at the Pasadena location ended with a man brandishing a handgun and stealing food from the kitchen.

These incidents have added to Roscoe’s turbulent times, which also included the parent company filing for bankruptcy in 2015 after being ordered to pay $3.2 million in a wrongful termination and discrimination lawsuit.

Despite these hurdles, the spirit of Roscoe’s endures. The possibility of an upgraded Pasadena location underscores the resilience and enduring popularity of this iconic soul food establishment. Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on Roscoe’s social media channels for updates, as the next chapter of Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’n Waffles in Pasadena unfolds.

