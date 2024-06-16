Black Owned IT Specialists Surgestreams Amongst Exhibitors at the ASCEND 2024 Conference in Las Vegas July 30 – Aug. 1

*Surgestreams Limited, an information technology company headquartered in Brooklyn, NY with offices in India (headed by Rahul Mahta), is making its rounds at IT and business conferences across the country in honor of its many milestones since its launch in 2018 by IT veteran Asim Robinson.

The company’s milestones include working for a list of Fortune 500 companies. On July 30 – August 1, 2024 Surgestreams will be at the ASCEND 2024 Conference held at Caesar’s Forum in Las Vegas, NV (Expo Hall/Exhibitor 87). Companies Surgestreams boast working with (past and present) include Fidelity Investment, StateFarm, Cigna, General Motors, Citizens Bank, Boeing, UBS, and the federal government – to name a few. The ASCEND 2024 Conference will showcase the latest in technology, products, and services, with access to leading industry executives, government officials, and academic leaders.

Surgestream is known for being a trusted partner in IT matters maximizing impact and results. The privately owned IT support and IT service company has a team that has grown with its clientele. Their mission is to exceed the expectations of their clients and form a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship with them. Its IT team offers 24/7 support services logging onto the computers or servers remotely to resolve its clients’ issues. Its owners bring to the firm over 30 years of experience combined in IT outsourcing and have gained a wide spectrum of technologies, industries, and application types.

Its IT team does not speak geek to its clients but in a language, they can clearly understand. Surgestreams designs evaluates, and justifies technology solutions from a thorough understanding of the business benefits for its clients. Surgestreams handles all aspects of clients’ IT infrastructure, including hardware, software, management, and related technological needs.

Surgestream clients, past and present, are in the telecom, media, healthcare, federal and state government, and financial markets. It is a leader in gathering functional requirements, ground-up design, implementation, testing, and maintenance of software. Our team is skilled in wireframing using Figma, Software Architecture, UI design, Object-Oriented programming, database, Cloud infrastructure, SCM, CI/CD, automation, and containers. The firm has experience using SCRUM for project management and agile methodology. Our experienced team of developers delivers software solutions for multiple clients. Surgestreams is experienced with Java, Kotlin, SVN, GUT, Maven, Ant, Gradle, JavaScript, Groovy Graits, Ruby, Shell Scripting, and many more.

For various federal government agencies, our team provides high-level expertise in IT services such as security and compliance with FedRAMP and NIST guidelines. We design and implement architectures and systems that can handle high workloads, deliver consistent performance, and maintain data integrity. Surgestreams primary services to federal agencies include custom computer programming services, data processing hosting and related services, graphic designs, administrative and management consultation, security systems services, IT and Telecom business application, high-performance computing support services, data center support services, IT management and support services, and network support, platform support.

Aside from the ASCEND 2024 Conference, Surgestreams participated in the Chicago Small Business Conference (June 13, 2024), so if you are in Las Vegas stop by and have a talk with Surgestreams’ executive team members.

Media requests are welcome by emailing Freelance Associates PR at [email protected] and for more information about Surgestreams email them direct at [email protected] or call 800-578-7437.

