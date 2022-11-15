Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Kym Whitley on Her Hilarious and Raw New Audible Original Series | EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
Kym Whitley

*We caught up with actress/comedian and author Kym Whitley to speak about her new Audible Original comedy titled, “KYM.”

Created by Whitley and Lena Waithe, “KYM” is a new scripted comedy audio series featuring an all-star cast including Sherri Shepherd, David A. Arnold, Jess Hilarious, Jenifer Lewis, Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo, and more, with original music composed by multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean

Per the news release: The original series follows the fictionalized story of Kym Wilson, a single, middle-aged stand-up comic and actress trying to keep her Hollywood star rising while simultaneously raising a young boy left on her doorstep. As Kym balances showbiz demands with her son’s growing needs—and while her child’s biological mom keeps popping in and out of their lives—a hard-to-shake romance creeps back into her heart. Can Kym’s grit, talent, and cool keep everything—and everyone—in check?

Kym is best known for guest starring in a string of television shows, including The Neighborhood, The Upshaws, and The Bay—where her role as Big Candi was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award—in addition, to feature films like Next Friday

Kym also served as an executive producer on the reality series Raising Whitley and she appeared in the HBO Max series Made for Love with Ray Romano, the Apple TV+ series Loot with Maya Rudolph, and she co-hosts the award-winning podcast Two Funny Mamas with Sherri Shepherd.

EUR’s Ny MaGee spoke exclusively with Kym about teaming with Lena Waithe to produce this raw-as-hell series with Audible and what she hopes parents, most especially single mothers, take away from the “Kym.” 

“That you really got to laugh at yourself and really just take it day by day,” Kym said. “Because life throws you all kind of curve balls and this was a big curve ball. But you know how you say, “You take your lemons and you make lemonade.” So I hope that mothers can just sit in it and laugh, and say, “You know what? This is just part of the journey.”

When asked if channeling her journey as a mother of an adopted son and pouring it into this series was therapeutic in any way, Kym said: “Well, it’s therapeutic in a lot of ways, but it was scary. It is scary, she shared before touching on Lena’s work ethic. 

“She wants truth,” said Kym about Lena as a producer. 

“I’m all jokey, jokey, and then Lena will stop me, “Hey, hey, hey, this is real, delivered real.” So it was therapeutic, it was a learning experience,” she continued. 

“So if I had to cry, I had to cry. Lena was like, “Hey, it’s real. This is what happened.” And she wants to hear the real stories, so yeah, I guess it was therapeutic.”

You can listen to the hilarious and heartwarming “Kym” series via Aubile here.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

