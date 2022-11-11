*A teenager was caught on surveillance footage trying to rob a Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue, Washington, and then knocking himself out cold while trying to flee the scene.

As reported by TMZ, the unidentified 17-year-old is seen in the footage running into a plate glass window after his unsuccessful robbery attempt of $18,000 worth of merchandise.

The would-be thief was part of an organized theft ring led by Billy Chambers and Earnetra Turner, according to the Bellevue Police Department. The teen is seen in the video with two masked women grabbing several Louis Vuitton handbags from display shelves. The unidentified women reportedly made a clean getaway with the merchandise, while the young male ran into the glass window and knocked himself out.

A security guard caught him, sat on the teen’s back, and handcuffed him. Watch the moment via the clip below.

OTHER NEWS: Black Vet Rudolph Brewington Talks Racial Violence in Vietnam Following Killing of MLK Jr. + PhotosVideo