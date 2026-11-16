Chris Bosh says his family was in Texas and his Pacific Palisades property was unoccupied when the fire began, as a defense theory brings the home into the case.

Chris Bosh accepts an exclusive interview ahead of the 2018 Super Penguin Basketball Celebrity Game in Shanghai, China, 14 September 2018. (Credit: Depositphotos)

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*Former NBA star Chris Bosh is responding after his Pacific Palisades home became part of the defense strategy in the federal arson retrial involving the 2025 Palisades Fire.

Bosh addressed the situation in a public statement after attorneys for Jonathan Rinderknecht sought to introduce testimony suggesting that a firework may have been launched from the property on New Year’s Day 2025. Rinderknecht has pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the fire, Daily Mail reports.

Bosh said he and his family were nowhere near the California property when the incident occurred. “We were not in Pacific Palisades on New Year’s Eve 2024 or New Year’s Day 2025. We were at our residence in Austin, Texas,” he said.

He also disputed reports that the home was occupied by renters or guests at the time.

2025 Los Angeles wildfires/screenshot

“To our knowledge, our Pacific Palisades property was unoccupied and was not being rented or used by guests during that time,” Bosh said. He added that his family provided authorities with security footage and other relevant information.

The property entered the case after Rinderknecht’s defense team sought to present testimony from Michael T. Cole, a retired Cal Fire investigator. According to the defense filing, Cole documented marks and what he interpreted as a burn and smoke trail on the home’s driveway and rear patio. He believes the markings indicate that someone launched a firework from the property.

Prosecutors are challenging the proposed testimony. They argue Cole lacks the qualifications to make that determination and that his opinion relies on six drone photographs rather than an in-person inspection or additional testing. The defense has said Cole would not offer an opinion on what caused the fire.

Bosh has not been accused of wrongdoing or charged in connection with the fires. His statement emphasized that he and his family recognize the tragedy’s seriousness and have cooperated with investigators.

The Palisades Fire killed 12 people and destroyed thousands of structures. Rinderknecht is being retried after jurors failed to reach a verdict in his first trial.

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