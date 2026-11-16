The "Batman" and "Dune: Part Three" star takes over from Daniel Craig in Amazon MGM's new 007 film.

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Robert Pattinson attends the Mickey 17 World Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 13, 2025, in London, England. — Photo by fredduval/Picture: Depositphotos

*Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as the next James Bond, Variety reports. Denis Villeneuve will direct the Amazon MGM film, which hands 007 to a new actor after Daniel Craig.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.”

The English actor, 40, rose to fame as Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” films. He has since starred in “Tenet,” “The Batman,” “Mickey 17,” and Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” which grossed $1.8 billion. This year he also appeared in “The Drama” and “Primetime,” and he returns in “Dune: Part Three” in December. He is also set to revisit Gotham in the sequel to “The Batman” in 2028.

Villeneuve, who recently directed Pattinson in “Dune: Part Three,” welcomed him in his own statement. “I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”

Robert Pattinson at the photocall for “Good Time” at the 70th Festival de Cannes, Cannes, France. 25 May 2017

Picture: Depositphotos

Amy Pascal and David Heyman produce the film, with Tanya Lapointe as executive producer. Steven Knight is writing the screenplay. Pascal and Heyman said in a statement: “His fearlessness as an actor, his self-deprecating wit and his ability to continually reinvent himself make him the perfect Bond for our times.”

Ian Fleming introduced James Bond in 1952. Barry Nelson became the first actor to portray the character onscreen in a 1954 television adaptation of “Casino Royale.” Sean Connery followed as the first big-screen Bond in 1962’s “Dr. No.”

Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan later took on the role. Daniel Craig made his debut as Bond in 2006’s “Casino Royale,” portraying the iconic spy in five films. His run ended with 2021’s “No Time to Die.”

Pattinson’s casting settles a long public guessing game over who would succeed Craig. Amazon MGM took creative control of the franchise from longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in a $20 million deal.

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