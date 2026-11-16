Decades of love, shared mortgages and raising children together may mean nothing under Georgia inheritance law without proper estate planning.

Attorney Stephanie P. Graham

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*Imagine sharing a home with someone for 30 years, helping pay the mortgage, raising children together and building what feels like a permanent family.

Then your partner dies, and you discover that decades of love and commitment may not give you the legal right to inherit the home you’ve shared.

For unmarried couples in Georgia, that frightening scenario is more than a hypothetical possibility.

In an exclusive interview with EURweb, Atlanta estate-planning attorney Stephanie P. Graham, founder of Graham Estate Planning, warns that many couples and blended families misunderstand how inheritance laws work.

And the consequences can be devastating when a loved one dies without a will or other legally effective estate plan.

Attorney Stephanie P. Graham

Thirty Years Together Doesn’t Automatically Mean Inheritance

“Georgia abolished common-law marriage effective January 1, 1997,” Graham explained.

“Therefore, couples who began living together after that date are not recognized as married solely because of the length of their relationship.”

Georgia still recognizes otherwise valid common-law marriages established before 1997, but simply living together afterward does not create a marriage.

“An unmarried surviving partner generally will not inherit from the estate unless the deceased partner created a carefully drafted will or trust plan,” Graham said.

Other arrangements, including jointly owned property with survivorship rights and certain beneficiary designations, can also provide protections.

Graham’s interview followed EURweb’s reporting on inheritance questions raised by the death of Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, who died following an October roller-coaster accident at Six Flags Over Georgia.

The broader concern extends well beyond that tragedy: Families may discover too late that their relationships do not automatically establish legal inheritance rights.

Could You Lose the Home You Helped Pay For?

One particularly troubling situation involves unmarried couples who share household expenses but have a home titled in only one partner’s name. According to Graham, the surviving partner could lose the property after the titled owner’s death.

“In my ten years specializing in this area, I have seen a deceased partner’s family seek the survivor’s eviction immediately, regardless of how long the couple was together or how closely their lives were intertwined.”

However, financial contributions toward purchasing or maintaining a home may sometimes support a legal claim.

“The survivor may be able to establish a constructive trust if there is clear, identifiable evidence of financial contributions toward the home’s purchase or maintenance,” Graham explained.

Such claims depend on the circumstances. Paying household expenses alone does not automatically establish ownership.

Stepchildren Can Also Be Left Out

Blended families face another potential surprise.

Someone may spend decades raising a partner’s children, paying their expenses and treating them as their own.

But emotional bonds do not necessarily create inheritance rights.

“Without a will or trust, stepchildren generally have no right to inherit from a non-biological parent,” Graham said.

Legal adoption can change inheritance rights, although its consequences should be carefully evaluated.

Graham encourages blended families to document their intentions rather than assume the law will recognize their family relationships.

Five Ways Families Can Protect Their Loved Ones

Graham recommends coordinated estate planning rather than assuming property will automatically pass to the people a couple considers family.

Among the protections she identifies are:

Wills and trusts: Clearly identify intended beneficiaries and how property should be distributed. Beneficiary designations: Review payable-on-death arrangements for eligible financial accounts. Property transfers: Consider whether a properly prepared transfer-on-death deed is appropriate. Life insurance: Provide financial support for a partner who might otherwise lose housing or income. Family discussions: Establish expectations about property, children and future living arrangements before a crisis.

Georgia authorized transfer-on-death deeds for real estate beginning in July 2024. The state subsequently updated the law in 2026, making professional guidance especially important when preparing or relying on these documents.

What If Your Partner Has Already Died?

For survivors facing an unexpected death without a will, Graham recommends acting promptly but carefully.

Her advice includes gathering ownership records, estate-planning documents and financial information before making decisions about property.

She also warns against transferring or disposing of assets without first understanding the legal consequences.

Consulting a qualified probate attorney can help survivors determine whether they have ownership interests, beneficiary rights or other potential legal claims.

Married spouses have different inheritance protections from unmarried partners, and even married families can face complications involving children from previous relationships.

Graham’s central message is straightforward: Don’t assume the law understands your family the way you do.

Because when someone dies without legally documenting their wishes, the outcome may be determined by rules that bear little resemblance to the life they built together.

Attorney Stephanie P. Graham

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