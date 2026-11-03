Six Flags Victim’s Death Raises Questions About Unmarried Partners’ Rights — Georgia Attorney Breaks It Down

Following Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem's tragic death, Georgia estate-planning attorney Stephanie P. Graham explains why longstanding family relationships don't always carry legal inheritance rights.

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem – via Instagram

*The tragic death of Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem at Six Flags Over Georgia has raised questions extending beyond the investigation into the roller coaster accident that claimed his life.

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As we reported earlier, Kariem, 42, died October 12 after being ejected from the Goliath roller coaster, according to Cobb County police.

The Atlanta educator was remembered by loved ones as a devoted family man who helped raise his partner’s daughter.

His family subsequently clarified that he was unmarried and had no biological children, correcting early reports that described him as a husband and father.

Those circumstances raise an important legal question: What happens when someone dies unexpectedly, leaving behind loved ones who may not be recognized as heirs under state law?

Attorney Stephanie P. Graham

Georgia Attorney Explains Unmarried Partners’ Rights

To explore the broader implications, EURweb contacted Attorney Stephanie P. Graham, founder of Graham Estate Planning, who specializes in estate planning, probate and probate litigation.

In an exclusive written interview, Graham explained that Georgia generally does not recognize inheritance rights based solely on the length of an unmarried relationship.

“Georgia abolished common-law marriage effective January 1, 1997,” Graham told EURweb.

“Therefore, couples who began living together after that date are not recognized as married solely because of the length of their relationship.”

The distinction can have serious consequences when one partner dies without a will.

“An unmarried surviving partner generally will not inherit from the estate unless the deceased partner created a carefully drafted will or trust plan,” Graham explained.

Georgia’s intestate succession laws generally prioritize legally recognized spouses and relatives rather than unmarried romantic partners.

Exceptions may apply when property is jointly owned or passes through beneficiary designations or other legally recognized arrangements.

What Happens to Children Raised by Unmarried Partners?

Kariem’s family described him as a father figure to his partner’s daughter, illustrating how family relationships can extend beyond traditional legal definitions. But Georgia law distinguishes between raising a child and legally establishing a parent-child relationship.

“Without a will or trust, stepchildren generally have no right to inherit from a non-biological parent,” Graham said.

The attorney emphasized that adoption and estate-planning documents can affect inheritance rights. Her explanation concerns Georgia law generally. EURweb has not established whether Kariem left a will, trust, beneficiary designations or other arrangements addressing his loved ones.

Nor is there evidence that his family is involved in an inheritance dispute.

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem

Inheritance and Wrongful-Death Claims Are Different

The distinction becomes especially important following an unexpected death involving a potential legal claim. Inheritance concerns who receives a deceased person’s estate. Wrongful-death compensation involves separate legal rights and procedures, including rules governing who may bring a claim.

A person who does not automatically inherit under Georgia’s intestacy laws is not necessarily subject to identical rules in every other legal proceeding.

Graham’s interview addressed inheritance and estate planning, not the eligibility of particular individuals to pursue compensation arising from Kariem’s death. Meanwhile, the investigation into the roller coaster incident continues.

Six Flags announced plans to install seat belts on Goliath and other roller coasters with similar restraint systems following the fatal accident.

The company has also undertaken additional safety reviews.

Attorney Stephanie P. Graham

A Family Relationship Isn’t Always a Legal Relationship

The legal consequences of losing a longtime partner can be devastating, particularly when a couple has built a life together without marrying.

For Atty. Graham, one of the most troubling misconceptions involves couples who assume years of commitment automatically provide legal protection.

“In my ten years specializing in this area, I have seen a deceased partner’s family seek the survivor’s eviction immediately, regardless of how long the couple was together or how closely their lives were intertwined,” she told EURweb.

That observation is not an allegation concerning Kariem’s family. It reflects situations Graham says she has encountered during her legal practice.

Her broader warning is that unmarried couples and blended families should not assume their wishes will automatically determine what happens after a death.

Kariem’s loss remains, first and foremost, a family tragedy.

But the circumstances surrounding his death also highlight a difficult reality: The people someone loves, raises and considers family may not automatically receive the same legal protections as a spouse or legally recognized child.

And when tragedy strikes, discovering that distinction can come far too late.

For surviving loved ones, that painful discovery can turn an already heartbreaking loss into a complicated legal battle over the home, assets and future they once shared.

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