‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans Outraged Over Interracial Threesome

*Many longtime fans of “Days of Our Lives” have been left outraged after the soap opera aired daytime TV’s first threesome scene.

The episode was released Thursday on Peacock and “featured a storyline in which three of the characters — Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) — engaged in a consensual threesome,” per PEOPLE.

The scene marks the first time group sex has played out on daytime television, but many viewers are not impressed.

“DAYS of our Lives is disgusting now!! I have watched for over 40 years – I didn’t know it could get any more disgusting but now they have young people having threesomes!” one Twitter user wrote. “No wonder our country [is] spiraling out of control.”

Women have been marrying their rapists on that show since 1965 but this is your last straw? — Branden 🎃 (@BrandenTweetsBB) October 11, 2022

A Facebook user commented, “Today’s episode was disgusting. Days has gone too far with the Allie, Chanel, Alex storyline. This is obscene. I’m done!”

“Well today’s show with the threesome was the last straw. I’ve been trying to stay with the show because I have watched it since I was a kid and I’m 59, so a long time. But I’m done. This is just to [sic] much and I don’t support their views anymore. It’s so sad but the move to Peacock is going to be the end of the show for the long timers. Makes me mad they took it away from us. Bye Days,” added another Facebook user, per the PEOPLE report.

“I’m really shocked and highly disappointed in Days bringing on a threesome. It’s an all-time low for me for Days to be so desperate to do this. Where do you draw the line, writers?” commented someone else.

Many critics believe the series is only going to get worse now that it has moved to Peacock after nearly 60 years of airing on network television. The show’s producers are likely to have more creative freedom with the streaming app.

“Today, I believe Days of Our Lives made history, as the first American soap opera to air a threesome,” one Twitter user wrote. “They really went there, too. So much for ‘nothing will change’ when the show moves to Peacock, like Deidre Hall and all the other stars suggested. Buckle up, guys…”

New episodes of “Days of Our Lives” drop on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET weekdays.