Thursday, October 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans Outraged Over Interracial Threesome

By Ny MaGee
0

Days of Our Lives
‘Days of Our Lives’ threesome scene

*Many longtime fans of “Days of Our Lives” have been left outraged after the soap opera aired daytime TV’s first threesome scene. 

The episode was released Thursday on Peacock and “featured a storyline in which three of the characters — Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) — engaged in a consensual threesome,” per PEOPLE

The scene marks the first time group sex has played out on daytime television, but many viewers are not impressed. 

“DAYS of our Lives is disgusting now!! I have watched for over 40 years – I didn’t know it could get any more disgusting but now they have young people having threesomes!” one Twitter user wrote. “No wonder our country [is] spiraling out of control.”

OTHER NEWS: Netflix Drops Trailer for Sci-Fi Comedy ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Starring Jamie Foxx | Watch

A Facebook user commented, “Today’s episode was disgusting. Days has gone too far with the Allie, Chanel, Alex storyline. This is obscene. I’m done!”

“Well today’s show with the threesome was the last straw. I’ve been trying to stay with the show because I have watched it since I was a kid and I’m 59, so a long time. But I’m done. This is just to [sic] much and I don’t support their views anymore. It’s so sad but the move to Peacock is going to be the end of the show for the long timers. Makes me mad they took it away from us. Bye Days,” added another Facebook user, per the PEOPLE report. 

“I’m really shocked and highly disappointed in Days bringing on a threesome. It’s an all-time low for me for Days to be so desperate to do this. Where do you draw the line, writers?” commented someone else.

Many critics believe the series is only going to get worse now that it has moved to Peacock after nearly 60 years of airing on network television. The show’s producers are likely to have more creative freedom with the streaming app. 

“Today, I believe Days of Our Lives made history, as the first American soap opera to air a threesome,” one Twitter user wrote. “They really went there, too. So much for ‘nothing will change’ when the show moves to Peacock, like Deidre Hall and all the other stars suggested. Buckle up, guys…”

New episodes of “Days of Our Lives” drop on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET weekdays.

Previous articleYe, Ray J and Candace Owens Hook Up for Her Premiere of ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM’
Next articleSade Reportedly Recording New Music
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Ye, Ray J and Candace Owens Hook Up for Her Premiere of ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM’

Social Heat

Whaaaat?! Even Jamie Foxx was Denied Entry into Cardi B’s B-day Party

Social Heat

LeBron James’ HBO Show ‘The Shop’ Cancels Episode Featuring Ye – He Brought Hate Speech

Social Heat

Lawd! RHOP’s Ashley Darby Admits to ‘Coochie Cravings’ for Husband Despite Split and Being Tired of 3-somes | WATCH

Social Heat

Omar Epps and 2Pac ‘Freestyled’ Their Lines in the Classic ‘Juice’ Locker Scene | WATCH

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO