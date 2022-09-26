Attorneys Lee Merritt, Ben Crump React to Alabama Inmate’s ‘Deteriorating Health’ in Prison

*Civil rights attorneys Lee Merritt and Ben Crump has been tapped by the family of an Alabama inmate who is making headlines after a viral photo showed his deteriorating health in prison.

We reported previously that family members of Kastellio Vaughan pleaded for help after receiving images that appear to show him malnourished in an Alabama state prison. His sister Kassie Vaughan took to social media begging for medical intervention for her brother. She shared disturbing images of him that were taken inside Elmore Correctional Facility.

Kassie last visited her brother on July 24, and he was in good condition. But Kastellio, who is serving a 25-year sentence for burglary, has since lost 75 pounds and the family finds this quite disturbing.

Last week, the Alabama Department of Corrections shared the following update to @advancelocalsmo on Kastellio’s condition via email: “He is assigned to Elmore Correctional Facility (CF) but is currently housed at Staton Medical Observation Unit. ADOC’s Office of Health Services has fully investigated his situation from a clinical perspective, and he has been offered all necessary treatment for his condition. Also, he has been in touch with his family to update them on his situation.”

After his story went viral, Kastellio was transferred to Stanton Correction Facility in Montgomery, Alabama, according to the family’s attorney.

“Earlier today Vaughan was transferred to Stanton Correction Facility in Montgomery, Alabama. Our attorneys are working to make direct contact with Mr. Vaughan along with recommendations for the necessary and appropriate medical care,” Lee Merritt shared in an update on social media.

Famed attorney Ben Crump also released a statement on Sunday.

“This is horrific,” Crump said, ABC News reports. “Let’s be clear, the state of Alabama has tried to deflect any action or responsibility for Mr. Vaughan’s condition at every turn. If it wasn’t for these pictures, the media spotlight and the resulting uproar, we might never have known about the neglect and Mr. Vaughan would have died before the public knew anything was happening.”

Kastellio has reportedly been in touch with his family after being transferred to Staton Correctional. He is also said to be walking and eating, according to ABC News.

The department released an update about Vaughan’s condition on Friday.

“He has been in contact with his family to update them on his situation and ease their concerns,” the department said. “Inmate Vaughan has requested and received medical attention with the ADOC at least 11 times between July 30, 2022, and September 22, 2022. As a result, each time he received appropriate medical treatment and/or care.

“The ADOC offers a constitutional level care to all inmates,” the statement continued. “However, inmates are not required to undergo care, just as citizens in the civilian world are afforded choice of whether to receive care.”