Friday, September 2, 2022
HomeNews
News

Kanye West Lashes Out at Kim, Pete and Blames ‘Pornography’ for Ruining His Family

By Ny MaGee
0

Kim Kanye and Pete (Getty)
Kim, Kanye and Pete (Getty)

*Kanye West is back on social media lashing out about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their co-parenting drama, as well Kwanzaa, Pete Davidson, and his own addiction to porn. 

In a series of posts shared on Wednesday, the hip-hop star once again gave fans a bit of insight into his family drama. He first took aim at former friend-turned nemesis Kid Cudi and ranted about Kwanzaa being taught to Black students at the Sierra Canyon private school in California. 

“What the f*ck is Kwanzaa and who made that bullshit up?” West wrote on Instagram. “Everyone lives in LA for the check anyway so no one really cares about their children being indoctrinated.”

Ye also noted that his kids will be attending Donda Academy, which West opened in 2021. The private K-12 Christian school is located in Simi Valley, California, and, as reported by Complex, uses a project-based learning model that allows students to “grow in their faith and community through daily all-school worship and celebration at Sunday Service.”

READ MORE: Trevor Noah Defends Kanye West: ‘Human Beings As a Whole Are Complicated’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

The father of four posted a photo of students during their first day at the Donda Academy — see above. 

“My kids going to Donda. They not going to Sierra Canyon. Charlemagne the God [sic] and Kris. Get your motherf*cking popcorn,” West wrote in a post, adding “Hi Hilary Hi Mark You gonna take me off instagram.”

He was referring to Hillary Clinton and Mark Zuckerberg.

The hip-hop star also shared a screenshot of Victoria Villarroel’s recent Instagram Stories and warned her not to allow Kris Jenner to turn her into a hoe as she allegedly did with Kim and her younger sister Kylie. Villarroel reportedly worked as Kylie’s assistant for five years.

Ye responds

West also shared his text message exchange with an unknown person asking “Can u please stop.” The rapper replied, “No. We need to talk in person. You don’t have say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say. Cause you half white?”

A separate text screenshot appearing to be from Kim reads, “From my mom- PLEASE. Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

West replied, “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.”

West then noted that Tristan Thompson,  Travis Scott, and himself are simply sperm donors for the Kardashians. “Calling my fellow cum doners We in this 2gthr,” he wrote. 

Kanye West post
Credit: Instagram

In repose to social media users calling him crazy and out out of control, West said: “Y’all not finna keep discriminating on me while the organizations use me and use us all,” he captioned the message, adding “‘Oh Ye crazy’ is basic as fuck at this point. I’m simply right. I know girls who sell pussy that don’t agree with how my daughters are displayed.”

In another post, he asked fans  to “imagine not having any say so on where your kids go to school.”

Kanye West post
Credit: Instagram

Ye also addressed reports that Pete Davidson had to enter rehab because he is suffering mental health anguish over the rapper “bullying” him online.  

“Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit,” Kanye wrote. 

You may recall that while Davidson was allegedly dating Kim, he got tattoos of Kanye’s kids’ names.

Kanye West post

West said that “it’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school” and “come and get me I’m a man of God The fathers job is to be the bad guy some times So Trevor Noah come speak on my family so I can be the bad guy.”

All these rants have reportedly been scrubbed from his Instagram feed.

Previous articleMMA Fighter Who Witnessed Killing of George Floyd Arrested for Domestic Violence
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO