Kanye West Lashes Out at Kim, Pete and Blames ‘Pornography’ for Ruining His Family

*Kanye West is back on social media lashing out about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their co-parenting drama, as well Kwanzaa, Pete Davidson, and his own addiction to porn.

In a series of posts shared on Wednesday, the hip-hop star once again gave fans a bit of insight into his family drama. He first took aim at former friend-turned nemesis Kid Cudi and ranted about Kwanzaa being taught to Black students at the Sierra Canyon private school in California.

“What the f*ck is Kwanzaa and who made that bullshit up?” West wrote on Instagram. “Everyone lives in LA for the check anyway so no one really cares about their children being indoctrinated.”

Ye also noted that his kids will be attending Donda Academy, which West opened in 2021. The private K-12 Christian school is located in Simi Valley, California, and, as reported by Complex, uses a project-based learning model that allows students to “grow in their faith and community through daily all-school worship and celebration at Sunday Service.”

The father of four posted a photo of students during their first day at the Donda Academy — see above.

“My kids going to Donda. They not going to Sierra Canyon. Charlemagne the God [sic] and Kris. Get your motherf*cking popcorn,” West wrote in a post, adding “Hi Hilary Hi Mark You gonna take me off instagram.”

He was referring to Hillary Clinton and Mark Zuckerberg.

The hip-hop star also shared a screenshot of Victoria Villarroel’s recent Instagram Stories and warned her not to allow Kris Jenner to turn her into a hoe as she allegedly did with Kim and her younger sister Kylie. Villarroel reportedly worked as Kylie’s assistant for five years.

West also shared his text message exchange with an unknown person asking “Can u please stop.” The rapper replied, “No. We need to talk in person. You don’t have say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say. Cause you half white?”

A separate text screenshot appearing to be from Kim reads, “From my mom- PLEASE. Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

West replied, “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.”

West then noted that Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, and himself are simply sperm donors for the Kardashians. “Calling my fellow cum doners We in this 2gthr,” he wrote.

In repose to social media users calling him crazy and out out of control, West said: “Y’all not finna keep discriminating on me while the organizations use me and use us all,” he captioned the message, adding “‘Oh Ye crazy’ is basic as fuck at this point. I’m simply right. I know girls who sell pussy that don’t agree with how my daughters are displayed.”

In another post, he asked fans to “imagine not having any say so on where your kids go to school.”

Ye also addressed reports that Pete Davidson had to enter rehab because he is suffering mental health anguish over the rapper “bullying” him online.

“Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit,” Kanye wrote.

You may recall that while Davidson was allegedly dating Kim, he got tattoos of Kanye’s kids’ names.

West said that “it’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school” and “come and get me I’m a man of God The fathers job is to be the bad guy some times So Trevor Noah come speak on my family so I can be the bad guy.”

All these rants have reportedly been scrubbed from his Instagram feed.