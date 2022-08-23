Diddy Slams Triller Amid Verzuz Lawsuit: ‘We’re Not F*ckin’ with Triller’ [Video]

*Diddy has weighed in on the legal battle between Verzuz co-founders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz and the video-sharing app Triller.

“Since we ain’t f*ckin’ with [Triller] no more, since they’re fuckin’ around with our boys, we don’t need to be going against each other,” Diddy said to So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri, Rolling Stone reports. “Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy-So So Def in Atlanta. It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit-for-hit.”

Last September, Dupri challenged Diddy to a Verzuz battle, but he rejected the offer on Twitter, claiming that Dupri “aiint got enough hits.”

“I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary,” Diddy added. “But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend.”

Diddy’s latest comments about Verzuz are in response to Triller’s handling of its acquisition of the webcast series.

“We’re not f*ckin’ with Triller until they take care of Swizz and Tim for Verzuz,” Diddy said. “Nobody fucks with Triller until they take care of Tim and Swizz for Verzuz, ’cause Tim and Swizz is Verzuz.”

We reported earlier that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland (whose real names are Kaseem Daoud Dean and Timothy Mosley) are suing #Triller for $28 million regarding their Verzuz deal. According to the lawsuit obtained by The Washington Post, Triller missed a big payment to the two artists in January, so the parties agreed that Triller would pay them $18 million by March 20, followed by $1 million per month for the next 10 months.

Here’s more from Rolling Stone:

Verzuz secured a deal with Apple in 2020, and by 2021, Triller, looking for content to compete with TikTok, bought the show. As the suit claims, under their original deal, Triller, which officially closed the Verzuz purchase on January 21, 2021, was to pay Dean and Mosley both shortly after the deal and on the first and second anniversary of the purchase. Triller paid the duo in January and April 2021, the suit says, but by January 28, 2022, the company had allegedly defaulted on its next required payment. The suit alleges that by January 28, 2022, Triller had allegedly defaulted on its next required payment.

Per Rolling Stone, Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements,” the suit said.

Triller claims Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have been paid a significant amount despite them not having yet met the additional requirements for further payouts, according to multiple reports.

TMZ exclusively reports that a representative for Triller provided an official statement saying: “This is not a feud over Verzuz, but simply about earn-out payments to Swizz and Tim. Swizz and Tim have personally been paid by Triller over $50 million in cash and stock to-date, and they stand to benefit even more over time. In addition, they have annual obligations, which if met, and no breach has occurred, entitles them to additional payments.”

“Only one payment of $10 million is in question,” the rep said. “We do not believe they have met the thresholds for that payment yet, which include, but are not limited to, delivery of a set number of Verzuz events for 2022. We have been trying to resolve this amicably and this does not affect Verzuz operations or Triller’s ownership of Verzuz. If this does proceed in court, we look forward to a judgment that weighs all the facts.”