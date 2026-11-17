Adeyemi praised the film’s cast and crew in a new post, months after describing her experience making the adaptation as deeply distressing.

Tomi Adeyemi / Photo: Sam Vibes

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*Author Tomi Adeyemi is celebrating the upcoming film adaptation of her bestselling novel, months after saying the production was “the worst thing I have ever had to live through” and declaring she wanted nothing more to do with the project.

Adeyemi shared the film’s trailer in a November 16 Instagram post, reflecting on the journey of bringing her 2018 fantasy novel, “Children of Blood and Bone,” to the big screen. Her celebratory message marks a striking contrast with her comments over the summer, when she announced she was separating herself from the adaptation.

“This entire franchise started as an impossible dream,” Adeyemi wrote, according to PEOPLE. “It was impossible from the start, and as we near the world premiere for this project, it still feels impossible that a girl could run into ceramic tiles of the Orisha in a tiny gift shop in Brazil and then create a world that a new generation of kids could get lost in.”

She hopes audiences leave the theater feeling “empowered and beautiful and celebrated.”

Amandla Stenberg plays Amari, Thuso Mbedu plays Zélie and Tosin Cole plays Tzain in Children of Blood and Bone from Paramount Pictures.

“It’s the culmination of hard work from so many people — from the director @gpbmadeit to the hundreds of people in front of and behind the camera who worked themselves to the bone to honor and amaze you,” she continued. “It is meant to celebrate you and uplift you, and moving forward, that is all I want to do.”

The message is a notable departure from her earlier statements. In July, Adeyemi said she was officially separating her name from the film, explaining that she could no longer endure what she described as being hurt and attacked behind the scenes.

In a since-deleted TikTok video, she recalled leaving the film’s set “hyperventilating and sobbing.” She later described experiencing severe physical pain and panic attacks after returning to the United States.

“I knew it was so bad that I would never ever be able to watch this film, and I made peace with that,” she said at the time, according to PEOPLE.

Adeyemi’s latest post does not explain whether the issues she previously described have been resolved. However, she is now publicly celebrating the work and encouraging fans to embrace the story’s big-screen arrival.

“Children of Blood and Bone,” directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, Thuso Mbedu, Viola Davis and Cynthia Erivo, arrives in theaters January 15, 2027. Watch the trailer below.

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