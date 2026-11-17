Rihanna dismisses the drama, new details emerge about Michael Sanft's final days, and Tyra Banks reminds Law Roach who gave him his TV break.

Rihanna – via eurAI

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*Today’s NewsBits brings celebrity shade, troubling new details surrounding Tupac Shakur‘s murder case and a fashion-world clapback. Rihanna says there’s no feud with EJ Johnson, newly obtained records reveal that attorney Michael Sanft hadn’t been heard from for days before his death, and Tyra Banks has a pointed message for Law Roach.

Rihanna Shuts Down EJ Johnson Feud With One Unexpected Compliment

Rihanna is clearing the air about her viral exchange with EJ Johnson, and apparently, the rumored feud was never that serious.

Speaking outside a Celine event Saturday night, the superstar dismissed speculation that she and Magic Johnson’s son were at odds.

“There’s no beef,” Rihanna told photographers, according to TMZ.

EJ Johnson – via screenshot

Then came the unexpected twist.

“I just felt bad for him,” she added.

Rihanna even suggested EJ deserves a chance to walk the runway at one of her Fenty shows.

The drama began during Paris Fashion Week in October when EJ complained that Rihanna’s late arrival reportedly delayed Dior’s runway show by an hour.

Things got messier when footage surfaced showing EJ being denied entry to a hotel. Rihanna dropped a single-word comment beneath the video: “damn.”

Social media interpreted that as celebrity shade.

But Rihanna’s latest remarks suggest she’s ready to leave the drama behind.

No beef, no bad blood—and maybe even a Fenty runway invitation.

Michael Sanft – screenshot

Tupac Trial Lawyer Was Missing for Days Before Being Found Dead

New details have emerged about the days leading up to the discovery of Michael Sanft, the attorney who defended Duane “Keffe D” Davis in Tupac Shakur‘s murder case.

According to TMZ, Clark County Fire Department dispatch records reveal that a woman called 911 on Nov. 6 after not hearing from Sanft in “a couple of days.”

The call came around 7:04 a.m. An ambulance arrived at Sanft’s Las Vegas Country Club residence approximately 12 minutes later.

The emergency response ended less than 10 minutes afterward. Sanft was found dead inside his home.

His official cause and manner of death remain pending.

The discovery came one week after Sanft filed an Oct. 30 notice of appeal for Davis, who was convicted of first-degree murder in August 2026 in connection with Tupac’s 1996 killing.

Davis was sentenced to 40 years to life in October.

Authorities have not publicly established any connection between Sanft’s death and his legal work.

Tyra Banks and Law Roach – via eurAI

Tyra Banks Claps Back at Law Roach With a Career Reminder

Tyra Banks is reminding celebrity stylist Law Roach who helped put him on television, serving the shade with a smile.

The supermodel addressed their “Project Runway” drama while promoting the rerelease of her book “Modelland.”

“I actually haven’t even talked to Law! But I see him talking, chile. Every interview, he’s got something to say about Miss Banks,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Then came the knockout line.

“I gave you that voice. I was the first person to put you on TV and told you that you were a star.”

According to Black America Web, tensions erupted during Season 22 of “Project Runway” over a paper towel design challenge.

Banks later exited the show, citing her contract rather than the confrontation.

She previously featured Roach on “America’s Next Top Model,” and he has acknowledged her role in launching his television career.

Despite the verbal fireworks, Banks insists there’s no serious beef.

NewsBits

From Rihanna’s peace offering to new questions surrounding Sanft’s final days and Tyra’s pointed reminder, today’s NewsBits delivers the latest celebrity drama and entertainment developments.

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