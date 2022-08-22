Cast of MTV’s ‘Teen Mom’ Talk ‘The Next Chapter’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*EUR caught up with the cast of MTV’s “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” to discuss this reimagining of the iconic “Teen Mom” franchise that unites the casts of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.”

Per press release, “the 15-episode season will explore the lives and experiences of Amber, Ashley, Briana, Cate, Cheyenne, Jade, Leah, and Maci together in one monumental series that focuses on the unique bond this “Mom Group” shares as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering the next phase of life together. As the moms explore the different stages of motherhood – some have kids in diapers, while others are now parenting teenagers – they all share the same experience of becoming mothers so young.”

The series is produced by Morgan J. Freeman, Dia Sokol Savage and Larry Musnik of 11th Street Productions. Executive producers for MTV are Benjamin Hurvitz and Melissa Tallerine, per the news release.

Check out the trailer above.

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” will premiere on Tuesday, September 6 at 8PM ET/PT.

Check out our conversation with the cast below about what it means to be expanding on the “Teen Mom” franchise and the response from fans over the years.

WATCH: