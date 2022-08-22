Dr. Dre Recalls Heath Scare When He Suffered a Brain Aneurysm in 2021 | Video

*Dr. Dre is speaking out about his health last year when he was hospitalized in Los Angeles for a brain aneurysm.

The hip-hop icon appeared recently on the Workout the Doubt podcast and revealed that he came real close to death in early 2021, Deadline reports.

“I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in,” Dre said. “I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here.”

Dre said he initially didn’t realize how serious the situation was. He was in the ICU for two weeks and had to be woken up every hour for medical tests.

“Because of what was going on in my brain, they had to wake me up every hour on the hour for two weeks to do these tests… basically sobriety tests, like touch your nose, rub your heel on your calf and all that….,” Dr. Dre added.

Following his hospital stay, Dre noted that “Some might say I came out a bit stronger than ever before.”

After being released from medical care, Dre shared an update on his Instagram account, writing: “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Dr. Dre explained to the Los Angeles Times in 2021 that the brain aneurysm was likely caused by high blood pressure.

“I’ve never had high blood pressure. And I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health. But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming,” he told the outlet. “But I’m taking care of myself. And I think every Black man should just check that out and make sure things are OK with the blood pressure.”

