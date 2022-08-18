Miami Heat Expected to Retire LeBron’s No. 6 Jersey Amid NBA Tribute to Bill Russell

*The recent passing of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell prompted nearly every NBA team to retire his number six jersey.

Russell joins MLB icon Jackie Robinson and former hockey player Wayne Gretzky as the only athletes to have their number retired league-wide. John Karalis of Boston Sports Journal reports that the Celtics will debut a special jersey to honor Russell on Opening Night.

“According to the Celtics, they will unveil a special Bill Russell tribute 2022-23 City Edition uniform on opening night– a project that the league and team had been collaborating on with Russell himself in recent years – which they will wear a total of 12 times this season,” Karalis tweeted.

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston tweeted the full statement from the Celtics about the special tribute — read it below.

Forsberg tweeted the statement released by the Celtics and noted that the special jerseys will be worn “a total of 12 times this season including at two Russell tribute games (opening night vs. 76ers, Feb. 12 vs. Grizzlies),” he wrote.

“This season, the team and league will honor the life and legacy of Hall of Famer Bill Russell through a variety of celebrations. Beginning on October 18 against longtime division rival Philadelphia 76ers, the C’s will host the first of two dedicated Bill Russell tribute games celebrating the Celtics legend with a series of special activities. That night, the Celtics will unveil a special Bill Russell tribute 2022-23 City Edition uniform – a project that the league and team had been collaborating on with Russell himself in recent years – which they will wear a total of 12 times this season (six at home and six on the road). The Celtics will host the second tribute night on February 12, Russell’s birthday, against the Memphis Grizzlies,” the announcement stated, as reported by Heavy.

Meanwhile, many NBA players have worn the number 6, including LeBron James when he played 4 years with the Miami Heat. As such, Miami is not following the league-wide jersey retirement tribute to Russell. Instead, James’ number 6 jersey will be vaulted in the rafters once he retires, the Sun Sentinel reports.

Per the outlet: “Having already retired the No. 3 of Dwyane Wade and the No. 1 of Chris Bosh, the Heat have not issued the No. 6 of fellow Big Three partner LeBron James since he left the team during the 2014 offseason, following four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and two championships. James’ Heat jersey retirement is anticipated upon his NBA retirement.”

Many NBA fans have reacted to the news on Twitter, claiming Miami is being disrespectful to the late Bill Russell. Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.