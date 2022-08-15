Instagram Model Loses Lucrative Deal Over N-Word Instagram Post

*Instagram model Ebonee Davis has reportedly lost out on a 5-figure brand deal after posting a sexy pic of her derriere and captioned it with the N-word.

The post in question shows Davis wearing Theophilio SS22 and along with the caption, “My nigga took these”. It’s unclear what brand dropped the influencer but as noted by Essence, “it may be one of the fashion retailers that sell the Jamaican-owned brand’s clothes,” the outlet writes.

Davis said in a follow-up video post that she received a call from her agent informing her that she would no longer be representing the brand.

Davis explained that there were creative guidelines or constrictions prohibiting her from keeping it all the way real on her own social platforms. However, after seeing Davis’ post, the brand reportedly withdrew its offer to Davis.

Davis explained in the clip below that that many Black people prefer to refer to other Black people as the derogatory N-word because, for them, it’s a term for endearment.

“When I read that caption, I read a playful articulation of the love I have for my man. It’s been generally agreed upon by the Black community for decades that the ‘N’-word isn’t derogatory, it’s a term of endearment,” she said.

Regarding the photos that left the brand feeling some way, Davis said, “I see a Black girl living her best life having fun. There’s nothing inappropriate about it to me – especially not in the world we live in today”

She then noted that Black women don’t “have to erase or hide any aspect of our personalities to get these bags.”

“You want access to my audience – which is mostly Black women – without actually having a full appreciation for Black culture,” Davis said in her video. “We don’t have to separate who we are in order to please these companies. We don’t have to erase or hide any aspect of our personalities to get these bags.”

